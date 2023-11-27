Run! Sonos Arc is £16 cheaper than it's ever been in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

Black Friday has been and gone, but as Cyber Monday deals go, this is exactly what I'm here for.

Time is off the essence so here's the deal: the excellent Sonos Arc (a Dolby Atmos flagship soundbar from the pioneering multi-room wireless audio brand), is now just £667 at Amazon (usually £899)!

This outrageous price represents a massive £232 saving on the original RRP, £32 off its £699 Black Friday price cut. Or £16 off its record-low Black Friday weekend price of £683, which landed on Saturday.

Essentially, the Sonos Arc has never been more affordable and if you're looking for it, we don't know how long it can possibly stay this low. Hurry!

Today's record-low Cyber Monday Sonos Arc deal

Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £ 899 now £667 at Amazon

This is cheapest we've ever seen the excellent Sonos Arc from a trusted online retailer, by an extra £16! (To clarify: it dropped to £699 across a few online retailers for Black Friday 2023, then to £683 towards the end of the big day proper at Amazon – and now this!). The Arc is a sensational five-star soundbar with Dolby Atmos, TrueHD and Dolby Digital Plus. And now, it's cheaper than ever! Setup is incredibly simple too. This is Sonos, remember, the firm that wrote the book on multi-room audio for your home. At this price, if you want one, we wouldn't hang about.

Some info on the Sonos Arc itself? Of course. As we said in our full-fat Sonos Arc review: "when it comes to dynamic audio that's perfectly clear from a single-box package, this is as good as you can get for the price. And, being Sonos, it's excellent with music as well as movies."

And right now, that price is a lot (a lot) lower than its June 2020 launch price.

Aside from Dolby Atmos support, it's a great shout if you're looking to set up a multi-room audio in your home – or add a Sonos Sub Gen. 3 (also on sale for £599 [was £639] at Argos) to create what Sonos calls its 'Premium Entertainment Set with Arc' for just £1,266 – which Sonos is currently selling at a £400-off rate of £1,298! See? Smart, to shop around, isn't it?

Sonos Sub (Gen 3): was £749 now £599 at Argos

Something about this design with the hole in the middle and those push-push drivers either side though, isn't there? Also of note is the £150 saving, which is the level-best price we've ever seen (it briefly dipped to this asking fee last year). Yes, there's a newer Sub Mini in Sonos land too, but come on, where subwoofers are concerned we know which we'd rather invite into our lounge…

