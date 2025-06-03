Sky’s new super-cheap 4K TV arrives this month with nearly all the features of the Sky Glass 2 – here are the differences

Sky Glass Air set to go on sale from 10th June

Prices start from £6/a month

It has many similar features to its step-up sibling, the Sky Glass Gen 2

The Sky Glass Air will go on sale from the 10th June, with pricing starting at £6 a month.

Available in three sizes – 43, 55 & 65-inch – the Sky Glass Air is a more entry-level model compared to the Sky Glass Gen 2, which was released earlier this year.

Packages for the Sky Glass Air start from £6 per month (43-inch model, 48-month interest-free loan, £20 upfront payment), £10 for the 55-inch, and £13 for the 65-inch (both with the fee and length as above).

There are also 24-month loan options, with prices listed as £12 per month for the 43-inch, £20 for the 55-inch and £26 for the 65-inch.

With Sky TV Essential included, which includes Sky TV, Netflix and Discovery+, prices start from 15 per month.

Customers can also pay for the Sky Glass Air outright, with pricing as follows: £309 for the 43-inch, £509 for the 55-inch, and £649 for the 65-inch.

The Sky Glass Air will be available in three different colours for the frames as well: Sea Green, Carbon Grey and Cotton White.

The Sky Glass Air will be on sale from 10th June and will be available directly through Sky and Currys.

Sky Glass Air vs Sky Glass Gen 2

(Image credit: Future)

We reviewed the Sky Glass Gen 2 earlier this year and it scored 4 stars out of 5, thanks to its improved brightness, more effective local dimming and addition of gaming features over its predecessor, the Sky Glass Gen 1.

The Sky Glass Air however, looks to offer a cheaper alternative with a competitive level of features compared to its step-up sibling.

Both TVs use a QLED panel and support both Dolby Vision, used by some of the best TVs such as the LG C4 for a more dynamic picture, and HDR10. For gaming, both sets run at 4K, 60Hz and support Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and of course, both sets run Sky OS as their smart TV platform.

But, the Sky Glass Gen 2 offers a 3.1.2 channel speaker system which supports Dolby Atmos, with an external soundbar housing the front three speakers.

The Sky Glass Air on the other hand comes with a 2.0 speaker system built-in meaning it won't have the same powerful sound. It also supports Dolby audio, but not Atmos.

Update: this article originally said that the Sky Glass Air does not support Dolby Vision, Sky has now clarified that it does. We’ve updated the article accordingly.

Sky Glass Air: better bang for your buck?

(Image credit: Sky)

The key thing to look at here is price difference. If we take, say, the cheapest 48-month payment option with the 55-inch model with Sky TV Essential included, you're looking at paying £25 per month for the Sky Glass Air vs £34 per month for the Sky Glass Gen 2. That's a difference of £108 per year; not an insignificant amount!

Paying upfront for the TVs and the price difference becomes even greater. For the largest 65-inch model, the Sky Glass Air costs £649 compared to £1,199 for the 65-inch Sky Glass Gen 2: a massive £550 gap!

The Sky Glass Air has potential to be better value than its step-up sibling if you're not obsessed with absolutely top-tier picture quality. The Air may miss out on the better built-in sound system, but with £550 saved, you could get one of the best soundbars instead and have plenty of change.