9 thoughtful gift ideas for home theater fans looking to upgrade their entertainment setup

Got a home theater lover in your life? It’s undoubtably great to watch movies with them but how about finding a great Christmas gift for making that experience even better for them (and you)? No one is expecting you to buy one of the best TVs for them but we have got some great and more affordable options than a huge and expensive OLED TV.

We’ve picked out some fantastic choices to entertain your loved one for the holidays. The list below is as varied as great ways of enhancing their aural experience right down to cool movies to watch to show off their home cinema setup, and even a great but affordable TV if you want to go big with your gift giving. Appreciating that we all have different budgets, we've made sure there are options for every bank balance. Take a look below at the best Christmas gift ideas for the home theater lover.

While you're catching up on shopping, check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK. You'll find plenty of great holiday and Christmas gift ideas .

Best TV and streaming device gifts

Best Blu-ray player, projector and soundbar gifts

Best earbuds and Blu-ray discs gifts

Earbuds Apple AirPods Pro 2 $199.99 at Amazon $224.99 at Amazon $261.49 at TradeInn USD Best for solo watching If the person you’re buying for is often watching movies late at night when everyone else has gone to bed, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will ensure they can enjoy their time without missing out on great sound quality. Dolby Atmos support along with spatial audio all provide an immersive experience while there’s fantastic ANC for cancelling out the surrounding world while you watch. Blu-ray Oppenheimer 4K $29.99 at Target $32.99 at Best Buy Check Amazon The best movie of 2023 Considered to be the best movie of 2023 by many reputable sources, Oppenheimer tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, responsible for the Manhattan Project which led to the first atomic bomb. A gripping story, it looks fantastic too with spectacular visual effects and HDR10 support to offer more vivid and lifelike color. It’s a long watch but a gripping one, whether you’re a history buff or just adore compelling cinema. Blu-ray Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One Visit Site Spectacular set pieces Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One showcases just how impressive stunts can be with Tom Cruise throwing himself at buildings and performing some exceptional stunts that’ll make you wonder how he was ever allowed to do them himself. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support bring the experience to your home well and it’s the kind of movie the whole family can enjoy.

