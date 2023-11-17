Hisense plans to debut the world’s brightest TV in 2024 with a new 110-inch mini-LED panel

The prospect of looking at Hisense's new TV is making us feel a bit like Cillian Murphy in the sci-fi classic Sunshine (as pictured above). Claiming to produce a whopping 10,000 nits, the Hisense 110UX TV is so bright that you'll probably be able to see it from space. The TV is based on the firm's ULED X platform, and while we don't have any price or availability details as yet it's going to be unveiled formally at the CES show in Vegas. That's in January, which isn't so far away.

ULED X is Hisense's take on QLED, and like that technology it's based on mini-LED, which is a display tech that a lot of the best TVs use. With thousands of dimming zones and exceptional brightness Hisense says it delivers "higher levels of brightness and realistic on-screen picture quality" than very before. It also claims up to three times the environmental contrast and two times the dynamic range of the best OLED TVs.

The quoted brightness here is much, much higher than anything Hisense has previously announced. When it launched the UX range earlier this year, it promised peak brightness of up to 2,500 nits. This new model is four times brighter than that and more than double the brightness of the current record holder, also by Hisense, which delivers 4,000 nits.

Hisense 110UX: key specifications

The claimed 10,000 nits is truly, astonishingly bright. A Samsung Q9 QLED TV is good for about 2,000 nits, and while the (literally) brilliant LG G3 can do the same that's only in models with Micro Lens Array panels, which are in the 55-, 65- and 77-inch versions but not in the 83-inch.

It's clear that 2024 is shaping up to be a bright year for TVs, but of course brightness isn't the only consideration. Darkness is just as important to deliver lifelike contrast. Hisense's 110-inch mini-LED panel has over 40,000 individual backlight zones and its mini-LEDs are high-output 24V versions, which is why the panel is so bright.

Hisense told Digital Trends that the TV will also have exceptional color – 95% of the BT.2020 palette, compared to around 75% for the LG G3 – and ultra-low glare and anti-reflection technology. It also has Hisense's STW 2.0 wide-angle film technology, which Hisense says minimizes backlight leakage, halos and color shifting for a better, more consistent viewing experience from all angles.

We'll find out more in January when the Hisense 110UX makes its debut.