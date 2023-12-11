Dad gift alert! Oppenheimer on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD just hit a record-low price

Over Black Friday weekend, I highlighted a handful of deals on physical copies of the two biggest movies of 2023, Oppenheimer and Barbie. At the time, however, Blu-ray copies of the former film had completely sold out at Amazon in the US, while the price of the 4K Ultra HD edition was holding fast at $50.
Now, though, both versions of Oppenheimer are back in stock at Amazon – and they’re cheaper than ever, too. Specifically, Oppenheimer on Blu-ray is now just $24.96 (down from $39.98), while Oppenheimer on 4K Ultra HD is a record-low $29.96 (down from $49.98). As usual, Amazon will bundle a digital version of the film with whichever option you choose, so you’ll be able to stream Oppenheimer on-the-go, as well as physically via one of the best 4K Blu-ray players.
So, what’s the difference between Oppenheimer on Blu-ray and Oppenheimer on 4K Ultra HD? Well, both formats are great, but 4K Ultra HD discs offer a higher maximum resolution (3840 x 2160) than standard Blu-ray discs (1920 x 1080), plus HDR support and a higher overall amount of data in the digital recreation, so you’ll get greater clarity and more detail.
We’ve detailed why movies are better enjoyed on 4K Blu-ray over streaming elsewhere on TechRadar, but if you’re still in two minds about the enduring benefits of physical media, check out our roundup of the five reasons why you need a 4K Blu-ray player.
Today's best Oppenheimer deals
Oppenheimer on Blu-ray + DVD + Digital: was
$39.98 now $24.96 at Amazon
Christopher Nolan recently joked that it’s important to own his latest film, Oppenheimer, on Blu-ray so that “no evil streaming service can come steal it from you." Thank the physical media gods, then, for Amazon's record-low deal on the Blu-ray version of Oppenheimer.
Oppenheimer on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital: was
$49.98 now $29.96 at Amazon
To watch Oppenheimer in its richest, loudest and most detailed form, you'll want to pick up the 4K Ultra HD version of the movie, which Amazon has at a record-low $29.96 right now.
For more holiday and Christmas gift ideas, check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK. Oh, and be sure to follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and unmissable deals!
