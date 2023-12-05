Submit your product now for Best of CES 2024

CES 2024 is just around the corner and Team TechRadar can't wait to see what the world of consumer electronics has in store for 2024 and beyond.

Every year, TechRadar walks the floor, meets with countless companies, and tries out so many fun, wild, and important gadgets so we can choose the best in new products and innovations from the show.

However, you have an opportunity right now to get your product in front of our editors to ensure that they're considered for our Best of Show award.

Simply click on the link and fill out the form for TechRadar's CES 2024 Awards Submission.

Eligible products include anything announced at CES 2024. Here's a look at last year's winners.

Be sure to follow TechRadar's CES coverage for all the latest show news and to find out which products we've selected for our Best of Show awards.

Also, don't forget to follow TechRadar on TikTok to see all the latest news, unboxings, and awesome CES gear in action.