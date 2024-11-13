Love vinyl but don't have space for an amp and speakers? SpinBase 2 could be the solution

Combines an amp and speaker system for turntables

Sometimes the trick to making a successful product is to think the unthinkable, or at least think the highly unusual. And Andover Audio did just that with the SpinBase, which answered the question: "what if a soundbar, but for vinyl?" And now there's a new and improved version.

The SpinBase 2 is designed to sit underneath your turntable, and while Andover will happily sell you its own SpinDeck 2, it's designed to work with any turntable. It's an amp and a speaker system in a single device, and it's designed to produce a reasonably wide sound via its 270-degree sound system. It's not going to be as wide as a standard set of the best stereo speakers properly spaced, but as with the best soundbars, it's aimed at people for whom space is at a premium.

One of the key differences between this device and all-in-one turntables is what Andover calls IsoGroove, which it says reduces the vibration from the speakers as well as reducing feedback. That should mean louder audio without bouncing your tonearm around.

What's new in the Andover SpinBase 2

The second generation SpinBase retains the same looks as the original, which is no bad thing, but replaces the perforated metal grille with a "heathered fabric". The single vented enclosure contains a pair of 1.75-inch x 4-inch oval woofers with 3/4-inch silk-dome tweeters, and each woofer has its own dedicated amp instead of the passive crossovers used in the first generation. There's 2 x 20W power going to the woofers and 2 x 15W to the tweeters, and the frequency range is 65Hz to 20kHz.

That's not as low as your average bookshelf speakers, but too much low end is going to send your stylus skipping when your turntable is atop any speaker system, no matter how clever. If you want more bass there's a new selectable high-pass filter that's designed to work with a subwoofer.

There are multiple inputs: Phono, Line, Bluetooth, Optical Digital, and USB for flash drives. And there are line outs for additional powered speakers or the aforementioned subwoofer as well as Bluetooth streaming to headphones or speakers. Andover also sells an add-on Wi-Fi streaming adapter for access to internet radio and the usual streaming suspects.

The SpinBase 2 is available to order now with deliveries scheduled for December. It's currently US-only and the price is $349.

