It's the last day of Amazon's Big Deals Day sales event in the UK, and it's the perfect time to jump on some discounts on some premium or at least elevated gaming gear to upgrade your setup ahead of GTA 6.
If ever there was a game to upgrade even parts of your setup around, then this is it — and the Amazon Prime Day discounts and wider retailer sales are our last chance to do this on the cheap before the game drops.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
While the standard PS5 and Xbox controllers are still some of our favourites, and while sub-£50 headsets are better than ever in providing awesome experiences, it's the higher-end, more premium gaming gear that can really, truly elevate your experience.
And that's where the list below comes in: I've scouted around the UK Prime Day and wider sales to find four controllers, four headsets, and four TVs that would represent seriously fantastic upgrades and enhance your trip to Vice City.
Best UK deals
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
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Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming and Streaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
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