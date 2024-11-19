Your Pixel Tablet could be getting a VPN-shaped upgrade very soon

The latest Android beta release has reintroduced VPN by Google to the Pixel Tablet

The VPN service, originally released in June, was originally deemed incompatible with the device

The update is set to be fully rolled out in March 2025

Google appears to have extended support of its Pixel-exclusive VPN by Google to Pixel Tablet users.

As reported by Android Authority, the latest Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 release includes the VPN by Google preinstalled on Pixel Tablet devices. Two X, formerly Twitter, users confirmed to the site that their devices showed the VPN service post-update.

VPN by Google launched on the Google Pixel 7 and newer models in June. Yet, at that time, Pixel Tablet owners could only briefly install the app before it stopped working, as Google deemed it an incompatible device.

X (formerly Twitter) user Joe Lenington was one of several individuals to spot the addition of Google's VPN by Google feature on their Pixel Tablet since the update. (Image credit: Joe Lenington / Android Authority)

Did you know? (Image credit: Shutterstock) The Big Tech giant killed its Google One VPN service for good on June 20, 2024. The reason? "People weren't using it," said the provider. The VPN service was later rebranded to be exclusive for Pixel devices only.

Google hasn't made an official announcement just yet, nor were any updates made to the support page for VPN by Google to include mention of the Pixel Tablet.

Yet, some Pixel Tablet users have already noticed their VPN by Google app beginning to work on their device – both Android Authority and 9to5Google reported.

The update is set to be released in March 2025, so if you're keen to try Google's latest VPN solution, you haven't got long to wait. Alternatively, you can head over to the Android Beta Program website to get in on the action early.

We approached Google for comment but are still waiting for a response at the time of writing.