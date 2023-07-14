Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus renders and specs leaked

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are likely to be the stars of the company’s upcoming July 26 show, we could also see as many as five new tablets there, and renders of two of them – specifically the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus – have just leaked.

These devices will probably be announced alongside the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, and while they’ve been mentioned in leaks previously, we hadn’t heard much about them until now.

This leak comes from reputable leaker @OnLeaks, in collaboration with MediaPeanut (in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE), and WolfOfTablet (in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus), and you can see some renders of both products below.

Image 1 of 4 A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (Image credit: @OnLeaks / MediaPeanut) A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (Image credit: @OnLeaks / MediaPeanut) A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus (Image credit: @OneLeaks / WolfOfTablet) A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus (Image credit: @OneLeaks / WolfOfTablet)

The two tablets look somewhat similar at a glance, other than the colors, with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE being shown in a silver shade, while the Tab S9 FE Plus is shown in a dark gray or black finish. You can also see that there are two rear cameras on the Plus model and just one on the standard Tab S9 FE.

However, both models have the same general layout of visible components, including a smart connector for attaching accessories, and both reportedly have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual speakers.

Big screens and mid-range power

There’s not much in the way of specs here, but the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE apparently has a 10.9-inch screen and dimensions of roughly 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.7mm, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is said to have a 12.4-inch screen and dimensions of 285.4 x 185.4 x 6.54mm.

The latter also apparently has a mid-range Exynos 1380 chipset and 8GB of RAM, which is in line with an earlier Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE specs leak.

It’s also mentioned as coming in gray, light green, light pink, and silver shades, which is a selection of colors that we’ve previously heard mentioned for both models.

The rest of the specs should be revealed soon, as the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is happening on July 26, and these tablets will probably be in attendance. We’ll be covering the event in full, so you can head back here for all the announcements. But if these slates are priced right, then they could rank among the best tablets for buyers on a budget.