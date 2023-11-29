The 10.9-inch iPad is on sale for a fantastic price and arrives in time for Christmas

If you missed the Black Friday deals and the Cyber Monday deals, and thus didn’t manage to grab a cut-price iPad, I have good news for you: the 10th-gen iPad is on sale for $399 at Amazon right now. In the UK, Amazon has cut the iPad to £459. That’s a saving of $50 and £40 respectively.

That’s not the cheapest I’ve seen this iPad drop, but it’s still a good price, especially in the US where the standard iPad is priced well for what it offers in terms of design and performance. Released in 2022, the iPad 10.2-inch model ushered in a new design that’s reminiscent of the iPad Air. It got access to the A14 Bionic chipset, which isn’t the most modern slice of silicon designed by the folks at Cupertino but it’s more than capable enough for everyday iPad tasks.

As you’ll see in our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, the refreshed look makes for a more grown-up tablet. It’s ideal for everything from content consumption, gaming – especially with Apple Arcade – note taking, web browsing and creating digital art; with the only caveat that it only supports the first-generation Apple Pencil.

This iPad deal is well worth consideration. It makes for a great first iPad or as a rather generous Christmas gift idea for a loved one.

Pre-Christmas iPad deal

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was £499 now £459 at Amazon

In the UK you can save a nice £40 on the excellent 10.9-inch iPad. Put that money towards a mix of apps and you've got a great tablet to see you through the winter months in the Northern Hemisphere.

