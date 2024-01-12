Egypt vs Mozambique live stream: how to watch AFCON 2023 free online from anywhere

Watch an Egypt vs Mozambique live stream

The Egypt vs Mozambique at AFCON 2023 will be live on beIN Sports in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Sky Sports will show the game in the UK. It's streaming for FREE on the New World TV website and app in Sub-Saharan Africa. Away from home? You can use a VPN to unblock the stream from anywhere. Full details on how to watch the Egypt vs Mozambique live stream, wherever you are, continue below.

Egypt vs Mozambique: preview

Egypt's quest for a record-extending eighth AFCON crown starts here. Despite being seven-time former champions, the Pharaohs are enduring something of a drought by their own high standards with 13 years having passed since their last continental crown. Incredibly, that means captain and talisman Mo Salah is yet to win a trophy for his country, despite being their best player in history. Runners-up to Senegal two years ago, Egypt again have a solid-if-unspectacular squad with Salah the sweetest of cherries on top. Rui Vitoria must find a way to get his star the ball in space.

The year 2010 is also one that resonates for Mozambique as the last time the Mambas qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals. In four previous attempts, they're yet to win with draws in 1996 and 2010 against Tunisia and Benin respectively the only times they've avoided defeat in 12 games. Head coach Chiquinho Conde will be determined to turn those fortunes around and will rely on winger Witi, who plays in the Portuguese second tier for Nacional, and experienced defender Mexer to carry his side through. The best story in their squad comes from midfielder Domingues – part of that 2010 squad alongside Mexer – who is dusting off his boots for one last crack at an AFCON at the age of 40 and with 105 caps to his name.

In this guide, we explain how to watch Egypt vs Mozambique at the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 live stream, with the help of a VPN if you're away traveling at the moment.

FREE Egypt vs Mozambique live streams

Where to find FREE Egypt vs Mozambique live streams

Just like it has for the Champions League, broadcaster New World TV has secured the rights to live stream 2023 Africa Cup of Nations matches, including Egypt vs Mozambique, in Sub-Saharan Africa.

That means you can watch AFCON games for FREE on the New World TV website and app.

The UK's BBC iPlayer (free to watch with a TV licence) will also stream 10 games from AFCON 2023, including both semi-finals and the final, but unfortunately Egypt vs Mozambique isn't one of them.

If you're from a Sub-Saharan country but are overseas when AFCON 2023 is on, it's possible to use the no.1 soccer VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Find more details below.

How to watch Egypt vs Mozambique from outside your country

If you’re overseas when Egypt vs Mozambique is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

Use a VPN to stream Egypt vs Mozambique from anywhere

ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. They don't come easier to use than this. It's fast, secure and we love that there's genuinely helpful 24/7 support available if you ever run into issues. Plus, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE and there's a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Egypt vs Mozambique soccer

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. For example, you can use Express's Ghana server to watch New World TV

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to the relevant streaming service and watch as if you were back at home

Global Egypt vs Mozambique live streams

How to watch Egypt vs Mozambique live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has now been named as the broadcaster for all 52 games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the UK. They will be shown across its Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Mix channels. That includes Egypt vs Mozambique. The BBC is showing 10 matches from the tournament for free, but unfortunately this isn't one of them. Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for desktop, iOS, Android, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Now Sports offers a more flexible option with Day (£11.99) and Month (£34.99) Membership options. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Egypt vs Mozambique without cable in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2023, including Egypt vs Mozambique, in the US. beIN Sports is available on a selection of cable providers. To watch the African Cup of Nations without cable, you can watch the action through an OTT cord-cutting service. Sling TV is probably the best value around. You'll need one of its base Orange or Blue plans, costing from $40 a month (50% off your first 30 days) and then get its Sports Extra add-on for just $11 more. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is Fubo. Its standard Pro plan generally costs $74.99 a month for access to more than 180 channels – including beIN. You can test out the service with the Fubo FREE 7-day trial and currently you can get $20 off your first month. Dish TV and YouTube TV also have plans that carry beIN Sports. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Egypt vs Mozambique: live stream soccer in Canada

Much like in the US, beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2023 in Canada. That means you can watch Egypt vs Mozambique. beIN is available through most cable providers, including Bell, Rogers and Shaw, but there's also the option for cord cutters to use beIN's standalone streaming service BeIN Sports Connect. The service is available for a modest outlay of $14.99 for a monthly pass or a yearly commitment for $99.99 per year. It has dedicated apps for smartphones and tablets, as well as a number of Smart TV platforms.

How to live stream Egypt vs Mozambique in Australia

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is listed among beIN Sports' list of upcoming competitions, so you can enjoy Egypt vs Mozambique Down Under. beIN Sports costs $14.99 a month or you can effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 with the $149.99 annual plan. And if you're new to the specialist sports streamer, you can take advantage of its FREE one-week trial. For beIN subscribers who find themselves outside Australia while the event is on, you can use a VPN to avoid annoying geo-blocking.

beIN Sports has now been confirmed as New Zealand's official broadcaster of Africa Cup of Nations live streams, including Egypt vs Mozambique. The service costs $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year, and there's a one-week FREE trial available for new customers to beIN.

Africa Cup of Nations 2023 FAQ

What teams are in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023? Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania

Who is hosting the Africa Cup of Nations 2023? The Ivory Coast is hosting the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024. It is only the second time the West African country has hosted AFCON, the first coming 40 years ago in 1984 when the hosts failed to make it out of the group stages and Cameroon went on to beat Nigeria in the final. The hosts will play all of their AFCON 2023 group games at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in the country's largest city of Abidjan, which is also where the final will take place on Sunday, February 11.

What are the stadiums for AFCON in 2024? Alassane Ouattara Stadium , Abidjan – capacity 60,000

, Abidjan – capacity 60,000 Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium , Abiidjan – 33,000

, Abiidjan – 33,000 Stade de la Paix , Bouaké – 40,000

, Bouaké – 40,000 Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium , Korhogo – 20,000

, Korhogo – 20,000 Laurent Pokou Stadium , San-Pédro – 20,000

, San-Pédro – 20,000 Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro – 20,000

Why is AFCON 2023 taking place in 2024? For the 2019 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, the schedule was moved from the usual January/February period to a slot in the northern hemisphere's summer so that it would not clash with the fixtures of the major European domestic leagues. However, the 2021 and 2023 editions were both postponed until the following January: the former due to COVID, the latter because of concerns that it would clash with the Ivory Coast's rainy season.

What is the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 mascot? The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations mascot is a football playing elephant by the name of Akwaba. According to the tournament's website, Akwaba is a word derived from a local Ivorian language meaning welcome and "encapsulates essential values that make it a powerful symbol of the competition: hospitality, friendship, generosity, and team spirit".

(Image credit: CAF)

What is the official ball for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023? The official match ball for games in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 is the 'Pokou'. Made by German sports brand Puma, the Pokou includes flashes of the green and orange of the Ivory Coast flag. It has been named to commemorate the seventh highest goal scorer in the national team's history, Laurent Pokou, who died in 2016.

What is the theme song for AFCON 2023? Just like the tournament's mascot, the official song for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 is called 'Akwaba' (meaning 'welcome' in a local Ivorian language). The song has been written and recorded by Ivorian group Magic System, Egyptian pop star Mohamed Ramadan and Nigerian singer Yemi Alade. It was produced by Dany Synthe. Akwaba is described on the AFCON website as: "a fusion of afrobeat, rap and zouglou in a unique musical mix that remains deeply entrenched with the tradition of the competition's previous anthems."

Who has won most African Cup of Nations? Egypt currently hold the record for most Africa Cup of Nations wins, with seven. Cameroon have won it five times, Ghana have four and Nigeria three. The 2021 tournament was champions Senegal's first ever AFCON title.

What are the squads for the 2023 African Cup of Nations? Algeria: Anthony Mandrea, Rais Mbolhi, Oussama Benbot, Moustapha Zeghba, Youcef Atal Kevin van den Kerkhof Rayan Ait Nouri, Yasser Larouci, Aissa Mandi, Mohamed Amine Tougai, Ramy Bensebaini, Ahmed Touba, Zineddine Belaid, Nabil Bentaleb, Sofiane Feghouli, Houssem Aouar, Fares Chaibi, Ramiz Zerrouki, Hicham Boudaoui, Ismael Bennacer, Riyad Mahrez, Adam Ounas, Mohamed Amoura, Youcef Belaili, Baghdad Bounedjah, Islam Slimani Angola: Antonio Dominique, Kadu, Neblu, Gelson, Eddie Afonso, To Carneiro, Kinito, Inacio Miguel, Loide Augusto, Jonathan Buatu, Nurio Fortuna, Kialonda Gaspar, Beni, Estrela, Fredy, Keliano Manuel, Bruno Paz, Show, Jeremie Bela, Gelson Dala, Zito Luvumbo, Mabululu, Felicio Milson, Zine, Gilberto, Depu, Chico Banza Burkina Faso: Herve Koffi, Hillel Konate, Kilian Nikiema, Sebastien Tou, Issa Kabore, Steeve Yago, Issoufou Dayo, Nasser Djiga, Edmond Tapsoba, Adamo Nagalo, Abdoul Guiebre, Valentin Nouma, Blati Toure, Adama Guira, Dramane Salou, Ismahila Ouedraogo, Sacha Banse, Gustavo Sangare, Stephane Aziz Ki, Bertrand Traore, Dango Ouattara, Mamady Alex Bangre, Djibril Ouattara, Hassane Bande, Mohamed Konate, Abdoul Tapsoba, Cedric Badolo Cameroon: Andre Onana, Fabrice Ondoa, Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu, Christopher Wooh, Junior Tchamadeu, Nouhou Tolo, Darlin Yongwa, Oumar Gonzalez, Harold Moukoudi, Jean Charles Castelletto, Malcom Bokele, Enzo Tchato, Olivier Ntcham, Yvan Neyou, Doualla Wilfried Nathan, Ben Njongoue Elliott, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Olivier Kemen, Leonel Ateba, Vincent Aboubakar, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Clinton Njie, Karl Toko Ekambi, Faris Moumbagna, Frank Magri, Moumi Ngamaleu Cape Verde: Vozinha, Marcio Rosa, Dylan Silva, Stopira, Roberto 'Pico' Lopes, Diney, Dylan Tavares, Logan Costa, Joao Correia, Steven Moreira, Jamiro Monteiro, Kenny Rocha, Patrick Andrade, Joao Paulo Fernandes, Deroy Duarte, Cuca, Kevin Pina, Laros Duarte, Ryan Mendes, Garry Rodrigues, Willy Semedo, Bebe, Jovane Cabral, Helio Varela, Bryan Teixeira, Benchimol DR Congo: Dimitry Bertaud, Lionel Mpasi, Baggio Siadi, Dylan Batubinsika, Brian Bayeye, Rocky Bushiri, Henock Inonga, Gedeon Kalulu, Joris Kayembe, Arthur Masuaku, Chancel Mbemba, Theo Bongonda, Grady Diangana, Gael Kakuta, Edo Kayembe, Samuel Moutoussamy, Charles Pickel, Aaron Tshibola, Simon Banza, Cedric Bakambu, Meschack Elia, Silas, Fiston Mayele, Yoane Wissa Egypt: Mohamed El Shenawy, Ahmed El Shenawy, Gabaski, Mohamed Sobhi, Ahmed Hegazy, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Samy, Mohamed Hamdy, Omar Kamal, Ahmed Fatouh, Hamdi Fathi, Mohamed Elneny, Marwan Attia, Emam Ashour, Zizo, Mahmoud Hamada, Mohanad Lasheen, Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Fathi, Trezeguet, Omar Marmoush, Mostafa Mohamed, Kahraba, Ahmed Hassan Equatorial Guinea: Jesus Owono, Manuel Sapunga, Aitor Embela, Basilio Ndong, Carlos Akapo, Charles Ondo, Marvin Anieboh, Nestor Senra, Jose Elo, Esteban Orozco, Jannick Buyla, Alex Balboa, Federico Bikoro, Iban Salvador, Jose Machin, Santiago Eneme, Josete Miranda, Pablo Ganet, Noe Ela, Jose Nabil, Emilio Nsue, Salomon Obama, Luis Nlavo The Gambia: Modou Jobe, Baboucarr Gaye, Lamin Sarr, Dawda Ngum, Omar Colley, James Gomez, Ibou Touray, Noah Sonko Sundberg, Jacob Mendy, Saidy Janko, Muhammed Sanneh, Bubacarr Sanneh, Hamza Barry, Ablie Jallow, Sulayman Marreh, Ebou Adams, Sanyang Abdoulie, Alasana Manneh, Ebrima Darboe, Yusupha Bobb, Alieu Fadera, Assan Ceesay, Musa Barrow, Ebrima Colley, Yankuba Minteh, Muhammed Badamosi, Ali Sowe Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Richard Ofori, Joe Wollacott, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Abdul Fatawu Hamidu, Gideon Mensah, Denis Odoi, Nicholas Opoku, Mohammed Salisu, Kingsley Schindler, Alidu Seidu, Majeed Ashimeru, Osman Bukari, Baba Iddrisu, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Mohammed Kudus, Richmond Lamptey, Elisha Owusu, Joseph Paintsil, Salis Abdul Samed, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Jonathan Sowah, Inaki Williams Guinea: Aly Keita, Moussa Camara, Ibrahim Kone, Antoine Conte, Ibrahima Diakite, Issiaga Sylla, Sekou Sylla, Mouctar Diakhaby, Julien Janvier, Saidou Sow, Mohamed Ali Camara, Amadou Diawara, Seydouba Cisse, Aguibou Camara, Naby Keita, Abdoulaye Toure, Mory Konate, Ilaix Moriba, Karim Cisse, Francois Kamano, Morgan Guilavogui, Serhou Guirassy, Mohamed Bayo, Jose Kante, Facinet Conte Guinea-Bissau: Ouparine Djoco, Fernando Embadje, Jonas Mendes, Fali Cande, Marcelo Djalo, Jefferson Encada, Edgar Ie, Nanu, Nito, Opa Sangante, Prosper Mendy, Janio Bikel, Moreto Cassama, Dalcio, Carlos Mane, Sori Mane, Carlos Mendes, Mauro Rodrigues, Alfa Semedo, Mama Balde, Franculino, Zinho Gano, Famana Quizera, Marciano Sanca, Ze Turbo Ivory Coast: Yahia Fofana, Charles Folly, Badra Ali Sangare, Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Ismael Diallo, Ousmane Diomande, Ghislain Konan, Evans Ndicka, Odilon Kossounou, Wilfried Singo, Jean-Thierry Lazare Amani, Idrissa Doumbia, Seko Fofana, Ibrahim Sangare, Franck Kessie, Jean-Michael Seri, Simon Adingra, Jonathan Bamba, Jeremie Boga, Sebastien Haller, Karim Konate, Christian Kouame, Jean-Philippe Krasso, Max-Alain Gradel, Oumar Diakite, Nicolas Pepe Mali: Aboubacar Doumbia, Djigui Diarra, Ismael Diawara, Amadou Dante, Moussa Diarra, Mamadou Fofana, Boubacar Kiki Kouyate, Falaye Sacko, Sikou Niakate, Hamari Traore, Yves Bissouma, Mohamed Camara, Lassana Coulibaly, Aliou Dieng, Kamory Doumbia, Amadou Haidara, Diadie Samassekou, Adama Traore, Boubacar Traore, Fousseni Diabate, Nene Dorgeles, Sekou Koita, Sirine Doucoure, Moussa Doumbia, Youssoufa Nikaite, Lassine Sinayoko, Ibrahim Sissoko Mauritania: Babacar Niasse, Namori Diaw, Mbacke N'Diaye, Lamine Ba, Dellah Yali, El Hassen Houeibib, Nouh Mohamed El Abd, Bakary N'Diaye, Khadim Diaw, Aly Abeid, Ibrahima Keita, Guessouma Fofana, Bodda Mouhsine, Oumar Ngom, Omare Gassama, Bakari Camara, Sidi Ahmed Mohamed El Abd, El Hadji Ba, Yassin El Welly, Hemeya Tanjy, Aboubakar Kamara, Souleymane Anne, Aboubakary Koita, Pape Ibnou Ba, Souleymane Doukara, Idrissa Thiam, Sidi Bouna Amar Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Munir Mohamedi, Mehdi Benabid, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Yahya Attiat Allah, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Yunis Abdelhamid, Chadi Riad, Abdel Abqar, Mohamed Chibi, Amir Richardson, Sofyan Amrabat, Oussama El Azzouzi, Selim Amallah, Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi, Ismael Saibari, Amine Harit, Hakim Ziyech, Amine Adli, Abde Ezzalzouli, Sofiane Boufal, Tarik Tissoudali, Youssef En-Nesyri, Ayoub El Kaabi Mozambique: Ernan, Fazito, Ivane Urrbal, Domingos, Nanani, Edmilson Dove, Bruno Langa, Reinildo Mandava, Mexer, David Malembana, Nene, Amadu, Joao Bonde, Clesio, Guima, Shaquille, Alfons Amade, Domingues, Geny Catamo, Witi, Gildo, Stanley Ratifo, Lau King Namibia: Lloyd Kazapua, Edward Maova, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Lubeni Haukongo, Ryan Nyambe, Ivan Kamberipa, Kennedy Amutenya, Ananias Gebhardt, Riaan Hanamub, Aprocius Petrus, Denzil Haoseb, Charles Hambira, Marcel Papama, Ngero Katua, Prins Tjiueza, Petrus Shitembi, Uetuuru Kambato, Peter Shalulile, Deon Hotto, Wendell Rudath, Bethuel Muzeu, Joslin Kamatuka, Absalom Iimbondi Nigeria: Stanley Nwabili, Francis Uzoho, Leke Ojo, William Troost-Ekong, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ola Aina, Zaidu Sanusi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Chidozie Awaziem, Kenneth Omeruo, Raphael Onyedika, Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Alhassan Yusuf, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Ahmed Musa, Umar Sadiq Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Mory Diaw, Seny Dieng, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhate, Abdou Diallo, Formose Mendy, Abdoulaye Ndiaye, Abdoulaye Seck, Fode Ballo-Toure, Ismail Jakobs, Lamine Camara, Pape Matar Sarr, Krepin Diatta, Cheikhou Kouyate, Pape Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Pathe Ciss, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Nicolas Jackson, Abdallah Sima, Boulaye Dia, Sadio Mane, Habib Diallo, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr South Africa: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss, Nyiko Mobbie, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Tapelo Xoki, Siyanda Xulu, Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Maseko, Thapelo Morena, Sphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams, Thabang Monare, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Zakhele Lepasa, Evidence Makgopa, Themba Zwane, Oswin Appollis, Mihlali Mayambela, Percy Tau, Elias Mokwana, Iqraam Rayners Tanzania: Kwesi Kawawa, Beno Kakolanya, Aishi Manula, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Ibrahim Hamad, Dickson Job, Haji Mnoga, Abdi Banda, Novatus Miroshi, Lusajo Mwaikenda, Mohamed Hussein, Abdulimalik Zakaria, Miano van den Bos, Himid Mao, Feisal Salum, Morice Abraham, Mzamiru Yassin, Kibu Denis, Tarryn Allarakhia, Mudathir Yahya, Sospeter Bajana, Mo Sagaf, Cyprian Kachwele, Ben Starkie, Mbwana Samatta, Charles M'Mombwa, Simon Msuva Tunisia: Mouez Hassen, Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Hamza Jelassi, Yassine Meriah, Alaa Ghram, Ali Maaloul, Yan Valery, Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Wajdi Kechrida, Oussama Haddadi, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Anis Ben Slimane, Ellyes Skhiri, Aissa Laidouni, Houssem Tka, Hadj Mahmoud, Hamza Rafia, Youssef Msakni, Haythem Jouini, Taha Yassine Khenissi, Sayfallah Ltaief, Bassem Srarfi, Naim Sliti, Elias Achouri, Seifeddine Jaziri Zambia: Lawrence Mulenga, Francis Mwansa, Toaster Nsabata, Dominic Chanda, Benedict Chepeshi, Rodrick Kabwe, Gift Mphande, Frankie Musonda, Tandi Mwape, Zephaniah Phiri, Stoppila Sunzu, Emmanuel Banda, Rally Bwalya, Miguel Chaiwa, Clatous Chama, Edward Chilufya, Kings Kangwa, Kelvin Kapumbu, Golden Mafwenta, Kelvin Kampamba, Fredrick Mulambia, Lubambo Musonda, Benson Sakala, Lameck Banda, Patson Daka, Kennedy Musonda, Fashion Sakala

Africa Cup of Nations 2023 fixtures & schedule

(All times GMT)

GROUP STAGE

Sunday, January 14

Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea, 2pm

Egypt vs Mozambique, 5pm

Ghana vs Cape Verde, 8pm

Monday, January 15

Senegal vs Gambia, 2pm

Cameroon vs Guinea, 5pm

Algeria vs Angola, 8pm

Tuesday, January 16

Burkina vs Mauritania, 2pm

Tunisia vs Namibia, 5pm

Mali vs South Africa, 8pm

Wednesday, January 17

Morocco vs Tanzania, 5pm

DR Congo vs Zambia, 8pm

Thursday, January 18

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau, 2pm

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria, 5pm

Egypt vs Ghana, 8pm

Friday, January 19

Cape Verde vs Mozambique, 2pm

Senegal vs Cameroon, 5pm

Guinea vs Gambia, 8pm

Saturday, January 20

Algeria vs Burkina, 2pm

Mauritania vs Angola, 5pm

Tunisia vs Mali, 8pm

Sunday, January 21

Morocco vs DR Congo, 2pm

Zambia vs Tanzania, 5pm

South Africa vs Namibia, 8pm

Monday, January 22

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast, 5pm

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, 5pm

Cape Verde vs Egypt, 8pm

Mozambique vs Ghana, 8pm

Tuesday, January 23

Gambia vs Cameroon, 5pm

Guinea vs Senegal, 5pm

Angola vs Burkina, 8pm

Mauritania vs Algeria, 8pm

Wednesday, January 24

Namibia vs Mali, 5pm

South Africa vs Tunisia, 5pm

Tanzania vs DR Congo, 8pm

Zambia vs Morocco, 8pm

Round of 16

Saturday, January 27

Match 1, 5pm

Match 2, 8pm

Sunday, January 28

Match 3, 5pm

Match 4, 8pm

Monday, January 29

Match 5, 5pm

Match 6, 8pm

Tuesday, January 30

Match 7, 5pm

Match 8, 8pm

Quarter-finals

Friday, February 2

QF 1, 5pm

QF 2, 8pm

Saturday, February 3

QF 3, 5pm

QF 4, 8pm

Semi-finals

Wednesday, February 7

SF 1, 5pm

SF 2, 8pm

Third place play-off

Saturday, February 10

Third place play-off, 8pm

Final

Sunday, February 11

Final, 8pm