What time is Euro 2024 final: when does Spain vs England kick-off in Berlin?
This way for worldwide Spain vs England kick off times
If you're wondering what time is Spain vs England in the Euro 2024 final, we can help. We've got all kickoff time news for Sunday's huge European Championship clash below, including worldwide times and even when the build-up starts on TV.
Spain vs England is the culmination of a four-week all-you-can-eat festival of football that's been euphoric, heartbreaking and all-consuming.
From Jude Bellingham's last-minute overhead kick, to Lamine Yamal's left-foot screamer, to Cristiano Ronaldo's tears, tantrums and terrible, terrible free-kicks, the tournament hasn't been short of classic moments. Will we get another when the Euro 2024 final starts?
What time is Spain vs England?
The Euro 2024 final start time is 8pm BST (London) / 3pm ET (New York) / 12pm PT (San Francisco) on Sunday, July 14, 2024.
For Australians, that's 5am AEST (Melbourne) on Monday, July 15.
What time is the Euro 2024 final around the world?
Here are the Spain vs England kickoff times around the world:
- 12pm PDT – Pacific Daylight Time
- 1pm MDT – Mountain Daylight Time
- 1pm CST – Mexico City, Mexico
- 2pm CDT – Central Daylight Time
- 3pm EDT – Eastern Daylight Time
- 4pm BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- 8pm BST – United Kingdom
- 9pm CET – Central Europe
- 9pm SAST – South Africa
- 11pm GST – Dubai, UAE
- 12.30am IST – New Delhi, India (Mon, Jul 15)
- 2am WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Mon, Jul 15)
- 3am CST – Beijing, China (Mon, Jul 15)
- 5am AEDT – Australia (Mon, Jul 15)
- 7am NZST – New Zealand (Mon, Jul 15)
What time does the Euro 2024 final build up start?
Live coverage of the Spain vs England game starts at 6.30pm BST on both BBC One and ITV1 in the UK.
The BBC's Euro 2024 final coverage, which will also be live streamed on BBC iPlayer, will be fronted by Gary Lineker, with Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards among the studio guests. Commentary will come from Guy Mowbray and Alan Shearer.
At the time of publication ITV is yet to confirm the lineup for its Spain vs England coverage, you'll be able to live stream it on ITVX. Mark Pougatch will likely be joined in the studio by Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Gary Neville, with Laura Woods pitchside. Sam Matterface and Ally McCoist are expected to be on the gantry.
What time does Spain vs England finish?
Francois Letexier will blow the final whistle after 9.45pm BST.
If the scores are level at the end of the regulation 90, we'll have 30 minutes of extra time, which would take us to at least 10.20pm BST.
If Spain and England still can't be separated, we'll go to a penalty shootout, which would take at least five minutes, possibly longer.
The BBC's live coverage is scheduled to run until 10.40pm BST, while ITV's will continue until 11pm BST at the earliest.
What time is the Euro 2024 trophy presentation?
The Henri Delaunay Trophy will be presented to the winning team's captain approximately 15 minutes after the end of the game, and not only because that's how long it could take for the 8kg, 60cm tall cup to be wheeled out.
Whether the players want them or not, it's traditional for the losing team to receive their medals first.
When will the Euro 2024 final end?
If the match lasts 90 minutes, with a 15 minute break between each half, you can expect Spain vs England to finish around 9.45 pm BST (without any added time). Of course, the game could go to extra time (15 minutes each way) and even penalties (around 15 minutes). Should that happen, the Euro 2024 final could wrap up as late as 11 pm BST.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.