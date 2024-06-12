US Open 2024: How to watch, Live streams, Start time, TV channel

Ths US Open is one of the highlights of the golf calendar. Some of the biggest names in the game will descend on the legendary Pinehurst No.2 course for the national championship, so make sure you know how to watch every stroke.

You can live stream the 2024 US Open on Peacock, USA Network and NBC in the States and Sky Sports in the UK. Use a VPN watch your local stream from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tournament dates: Thursday, June 13 - Sunday, June 16 TV channel: Peacock, USA Netowrk, NBC (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) Use NordVPN to watch any golf stream

Wyndham Clark will take a swing at defending his title from last year as will runner-up Rory McIlroy, who has gone a decade without winning a major. They will face a huge challenge from world number one Scottie Scheffler, who won the recent Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Indeed, McIlroy and Scheffler have been paired with world number two Xander Schauffele.

Never underestimate Jon Rahm, although the Spaniard has fitness concerns. The crowd will also be desperate to see Tiger Woods, who was granted a special exemption to play. He is set to head out earlier.

With tensions between LIV golfers and PGA hold-outs still rumbling, there could be some fireworks at this year's US Open. Taking place on one of the most iconic, and trickiest, courses in the world, it should be a real treat.

You’ll want to tune in to find out so read on below for how to watch a US Open 2024 golf live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a US Open live stream from anywhere

There are loads of easy ways to live stream US Open golf in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options. That said, if you're abroad right now do note that you’ll need to use a VPN to access your regular streaming service so that you don't get geo-blocked.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get started using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch US Open golf online from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch US Open 2024

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

Watch 2024 US Open online and on TV in the USA

How to watch US Open 2024: live stream golf in the UK

Golf fans based in the UK can watch the 2024 US Open on Sky Sports. Live coverage is available through the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 12:30pm BST for the opening three rounds. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99. All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow 2024 US Open live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch US Open golf live streams in Australia

Australian fans can watch the US Open 2024 golf on Foxtel, which is available via Kayo. As mentioned, you can get a 30-day free trial, which means you can watch all the action without spending anything. Coverage starts at 8:30pm on Friday and Saturday and from 12am and 11pm on Sunday.

