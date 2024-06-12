US Open 2024: How to watch, Live streams, Start time, TV channel
The best in the world play Legendary Pinehurst No.2 course
Ths US Open is one of the highlights of the golf calendar. Some of the biggest names in the game will descend on the legendary Pinehurst No.2 course for the national championship, so make sure you know how to watch every stroke.
You can live stream the 2024 US Open on Peacock, USA Network and NBC in the States and Sky Sports in the UK. Use a VPN watch your local stream from anywhere.
|Tournament dates: Thursday, June 13 - Sunday, June 16
|TV channel: Peacock, USA Netowrk, NBC (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS)
Wyndham Clark will take a swing at defending his title from last year as will runner-up Rory McIlroy, who has gone a decade without winning a major. They will face a huge challenge from world number one Scottie Scheffler, who won the recent Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Indeed, McIlroy and Scheffler have been paired with world number two Xander Schauffele.
Never underestimate Jon Rahm, although the Spaniard has fitness concerns. The crowd will also be desperate to see Tiger Woods, who was granted a special exemption to play. He is set to head out earlier.
With tensions between LIV golfers and PGA hold-outs still rumbling, there could be some fireworks at this year's US Open. Taking place on one of the most iconic, and trickiest, courses in the world, it should be a real treat.
You’ll want to tune in to find out so read on below for how to watch a US Open 2024 golf live stream from anywhere.
How to watch a US Open live stream from anywhere
There are loads of easy ways to live stream US Open golf in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options. That said, if you're abroad right now do note that you’ll need to use a VPN to access your regular streaming service so that you don't get geo-blocked.
A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get started using one, too.
Use a VPN to watch US Open golf online from anywhere
How to use a VPN to watch US Open 2024
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.
Watch 2024 US Open online and on TV in the USA
TV coverage of the 2024 US Open is split between Peacock, USA Network and NBC in the US:
Thursday, June 13
Round 1 USA Telecast 6:30am-5pm (USA/Sling TV)
Round 1: 5-8 p.m. (Peacock)
Friday, June 14
Round 2: 6:30am-1pm and 7-8pm (Peacock)
Round 2 Telecast: 1-7 pm (NBC/Sling TV)
Saturday, June 15
Round 3 Telecast: 10 am-12 pm (USA/Sling TV)
Round 3 NBC Telecast: 12-8 pm (NBC/Sling TV)
Sunday, June 16
Round 4 Telecast: 9 am-12 pm (USA/Sling TV)
Round 4 NBC Telecast: 12-7pm (NBC/Sling TV)
How to watch US Open 2024 without cable
OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both NBC and USA Network in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is from $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price.
Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is Fubo. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN.
Prices start at $74.99 a month but new users get $20 off their first month.
You can also catch up with featured groups live on USOpen.com.
If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or Fubo and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below. Try NordVPN risk-free today.
How to watch US Open 2024: live stream golf in the UK
Golf fans based in the UK can watch the 2024 US Open on Sky Sports. Live coverage is available through the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 12:30pm BST for the opening three rounds.
If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.
All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow 2024 US Open live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
Watch US Open golf live streams in Australia
Australian fans can watch the US Open 2024 golf on Foxtel, which is available via Kayo. As mentioned, you can get a 30-day free trial, which means you can watch all the action without spending anything.
Coverage starts at 8:30pm on Friday and Saturday and from 12am and 11pm on Sunday.
How to watch 2024 US Open: live stream golf in Canada
In Canada, you can watch 2024 US Open golf on TSN and its streaming service TSN+.
If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a US Open golf live stream.
Coverage begins at 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT on Thursday and Friday, and starting at 10:00 a.m. / 7:00 a.m. PT every other day across the TSN Network.
If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.
