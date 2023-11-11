How to watch UFC 295 live stream —Prochazka vs Pereira, start time, odds, full card, full fights

Watch a UFC 295 live stream

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sat, Nov 11 2023 Start time (main card): 10 pm. ET / 7pm PT / 3am GMT / 2pm AEDT TV channel: TNT Sports 1 (UK) Live stream: Kayo Sports PPV (AU) | ESPN Plus PPV (US) | TNT Sports (UK)

UFC celebrates its 30th anniversary at the iconic Madison Square Garden on Saturday, when former middleweight title holder Alex Pereira takes on Jiri Prochazka in a bid to become a two-weight world champion.

The vacant light heavyweight belt is up for grabs in the main event after Jamahal Hill was forced to vacate through injury, opening up the possibility of Prochazka reclaiming the title he previously held last year.

Saturday's bill is a rearranged affair after the scheduled headline fight between heavyweight champ Jon Jones and two-time champ Stipe Miocic was cancelled after Jones was laid low with a pectoral injury that looks set to sideline the fighter well into next year.

Drafted onto the bill as co-main event is tasty looking showdown that sees Britain's Tom Aspinall take on Sergei Pavlovich in an interim heavyweight title fight.

You can watch the UFC 295 mixed martial arts on ESPN Plus for $79.99 with a PPV pass. In the UK, Prochazka vs Pereira is not a PPV and will be part of the regular TNT Sports subscription. It's the usual Kayo Sports PPV in Australia. Full details on how to watch a UFC 295 live stream online and on TV where you are just below.

Watch UFC 295 live stream: preview and prediction

Prelims for UFC 295 begin at 8pm ET / 1am GMT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET / 3am GMT, while the Prochazka vs Pereira ring walks are expected at around 12am ET / 5am GMT.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a UFC 295 live stream, so you can catch Prochazka vs Pereira and the rest in the Octagon, from anywhere.

UFC 295 live stream: watch Prochazka vs. Pereira in the US without cable

Exclusive US coverage can be found on UFC on ESPN Plus. The main card starts at the earlier time of 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with Prochazka and Pereira expected to enter the Octagon sometime from 12 midnight ET / 9pm PT – depending on the duration of the other fights. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already subscribe to ESPN Plus, then it's very straightforward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $79.99 to watch UFC 295. 2. UFC 295 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, you can take advantage of the value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $134.98. That gets you both the UFC 295 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $109.99 alone. 3. UFC 295 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 295 and with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So, that's 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars, etc. - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, and the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu. It's $94.98. That's $79.99 for the PPV and $14.99 for the Disney Bundle.

UFC 295 live stream without a PPV in Europe

As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights to the UFC 295 live stream. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Depending on your region, DAZN offers Serie A and La Liga football, NFL and a whole host of other top-rank live sporting content.

How to watch Prochazka and Pereira: live stream UFC 295 in the UK

TNT Sports, (formerly BT Sport) has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now. The great news is that UFC 295 is not a PPV event, so all you need is a standard TNT Sports subscription. Live coverage begins at 1am GMT in the early hours of Sunday morning on TNT Sport 1, and the main card action is set to start at 3am. Expect the Prochazka and Pereira ringwalks around 5am. TNT Sports currently costs £29.99 a month as part of Discovery+, or you can take it through your BT, Sky or Virgin Media TV package.

Prochazka and Pereira: live stream UFC 295 in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a UFC 295 live stream in Canada. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink or YouTube. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm on Saturday. Prochazka and Pereira is expected to start at around 12 midnight ET / 9pm PT.

UFC 295 live stream: how to watch Prochazka vs. Pereira online in Australia

As per usual, you'll find UFC 295 and Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereiraavailable on PPV in Australia, setting you back AU$59.95. The main card is set to kick off at 2pm AEST on Sunday afternoon. Prochazka vs. Pereira are expected to make their way toward the Octagon at around 4pm AEDT. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. You can live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass.

Prochazka vs. Pereira live stream: how to watch UFC 295 in New Zealand

Sky Arena is offering UFC 295 in New Zealand a Prochazka vs. Pereira live stream – with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 4pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday to catch all the action. The headline Prochazka vs. Pereira fight is expected any time from around 10am NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Who is Jiri Prochazka? This fight will be only the fourth UFC fight for Jiri Prochazka in what has already been an eventful ride since joining the promotion. Having turned pro in 2012, Prochazka enjoyed a solid career in the Gladiator Fighting Championship, the biggest promotion in his native Czech Republic, before shifting over to the Rizin Fighting Federation in 2015 where he became Light Heavyweight champ. The 31-year-old finally moved to UFC in 2020, with two eye-catchingly explosive knockout wins against Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes Those impressive displays earned him a fast-tracked route to a title fight against veteran Brazilian Glover Teixeira, with Prochazka claiming the Light Heavyweight belt at UFC 275 in June last year after a dramatic fifth round submission stoppage. A rematch was scheduled last November, but a shoulder injury forced Prochazka to pull out and vacate the title.

Who is Alex Pereira? A former two-time kickboxing champion, Alex Pereira was comparatively inexperienced at UFC level when he was crowned middleweight champ last November following his blockbuster victory over Israel Adesanya in what was just his fourth fight for the promotion at UFC 281. That unbeaten run would soon come to an end however, with the 36-year-old Brazilian star going on to lose the eventual rematch with The Last Stylebender at UFC 287. Pereira would return at Light Heavyweight level, making his debut at the weight at UFC 291 back in July, with a match up against Jan Błachowicz that ended in a split decision victory.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira: who is favorite to win? Pereira marginally out as favourite with the bookies to end the showdown in New York victorious, with the Brazilian fighter hovering around the 4/5 mark to win, while Prochazka's odds of victory are currently in at Evens.

Prochazka vs. Pereira: recent results

Prochazka hasn't entered the ring since stunning Glover Teixeira with a victory via submission with just 28 seconds left in the fifth round at UFC 275 back in June 2022 to claim the UFC light heavyweight title.

Pereira meanwhile bounced back from losing his middleweight crown to Israel Adesanya, by claiming a notable points win over Jan Błachowicz in his first fight at light heavyweight level back in July this year.

UFC 295 full card and highlights

Beyond the headline fight, the revamped UFC 295 card boasts a huge co-main event as Britain's Tom Aspinall clashes with Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title.

Main card

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira (vacant light-heavyweight title)

Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall (interim heavyweight title)

Jessica Andrade vs Mackenzie Dern (women’s strawweight)

Matt Frevola vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight)

Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

Prelims

Steve Erceg vs Alessandro Costa (flyweight)

Tabatha Ricci vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Nurullo Aliev (lightweight)

Nadim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borschchev (lightweight)

Early prelims

Jared Gordon vs Mark Madsen (lightweight)

John Castaneda vs Kyung Ho Kang (bantamweight)