How to watch Rogue Heroes season 2 online – stream SAS drama from anywhere, Episode 6 date

Watch Rogue Heroes season 2

The long awaited return of Rogue Heroes does not disappoint. The second series of this high octane drama continues where it left off, with the newly named Special Raiding Squadron plotting the invasion of Sicily and Jack O'Connell's Paddy Mayne taking the lead. Here's where to watch Rogue Heroes online for free – from anywhere.

Changes are afoot for the recently formed SAS. With lead man David Stirling now a prisoner of war it's down to Paddy Mayne (Jack O'Connell) to take the lead and help his team gain a foothold in mainland Europe.

Mayne takes his team to Sicily, battling to invade and take Italy in a bid to turn the war. From the fight scenes to the banter, this is wartime drama at its very best.

Read on as we explain how to watch Rogue Heroes from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Rogue Heroes season 2 for free? Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch Roguse Heros for free on the BBC iPlayer streaming service now. That includes all of seasons 1 and 2. Outside the UK? Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch Rogue Heroes on your usual streaming service when abroad.

If you're keen to watch Rogue Heroes but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Can you watch Rogue Heroes in the US?

Viewers in the USA can watch Rogue Heroes on MGM+. The final episode of season 2 – episode 6 – drops on Sunday at 9/8c in the US (it's already available in the UK on BBC iPlayer).

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch ALL episodes Rogue Heroes on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Rogue Heroes in the UK

You can watch Rogue Heroes for FREE in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with a valid TV licence. All episodes are available to stream right now. Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch Rogue Heroes season 2 online today.

Can you watch Rogue Heroes in Canada?

In Canada, viewers can access Rogue Heroes on Amazon Prime.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Where to watch Rogue Heroes season 2 in Australia

You can watch Rogue Heroes season 1 for free on SBS On Demand. However, there's no sign of the new season as yet... even though it's already out in the UK and US.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Rogue Heroes on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Rogue Heroes season 2 episode guide

Episode 1:

Paddy leaves jail to joing the SAS's invasion of Europe

Episode 2:

The SAS receive an invitation to cooperate with the Italian mafia

Episode 3:

An edict from Hitler threatens the fate of one of the imprisoned SAS.

Episode 4:

Reg Seekings struggles with the trauma encountered in battle

Episode 5:

John Tonkin attempts to rejoin the unit

Episode 6:

The SAS returns home to prepare for the invasion of France