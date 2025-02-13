Porto vs Roma live stream: How to watch Europa League game online

Stream on Paramount Plus (US) and Discovery Plus (UK)

Unlock your usual stream with NordVPN (save 70% today)

Porto vs Roma kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

The Porto vs Roma live stream is the standout tie of the Europa League knockout phase playoffs, a two-legged qualifier for the last 16. Below we have all the information on how to watch Porto vs Roma from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

While both teams have a sub-par record in crunch-time European competition, failing to reach the last 16 would be an embarrassment. The Giallorossi, who have the best defensive record in the Europa League, made the semis last season, while new Porto coach Martin Anselmi can count on prolific marksman Samu Aghehowa, one of the league phase top scorers.

Porto have home advantage at the Estadio do Dragao for the first leg, having finished 18th in the standings, three positions below their opponents. That theoretically hands Roma the advantage, as Claudio Ranieri's men will know exactly what's required of them in the return fixture next week.

Here's where to watch Porto vs Roma live streams online from anywhere.

Watch Porto vs Roma Quick Guide Key dates Date: Thursday, February 13

Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT Best live streams Paramount Plus (US)

Discovery Plus (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch any Porto vs Roma live stream

Porto vs Roma is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the game?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

5 reasons why you should invest in a VPN...

It'll come in handy for other matches too. If you are visiting the UK, where certain Premier League soccer matches suffer from TV 'black outs', you can access your usual US live stream on Peacock. Rugby more your thing? A VPN will let you watch FREE Six Nations 2025 live streams from wherever you are during the tournament. Big events like tennis Grand Slams are all free in Australia – Aussies can watch those free streams from abroad with a VPN. Want to watch BBC iPlayer or ITVX when traveling abroad? A VPN can help with that. We use NordVPN all the time and it's great for streaming – plus it comes with a ton of security benefits. Win-win!

How to watch Porto vs Roma live streams in the US

The Porto vs Roma live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Porto vs Roma is also being shown on CBS Sports Network, which is included in the cable-cutting streamer Fubo's standard package, which costs $79.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Porto vs Roma live streams in the UK

The Porto vs Roma live stream is on TNT Sports 2 in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery Plus Premium, which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Porto vs Roma live streams in Canada

DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Europa League 2024/25, including Porto vs Roma. You can also watch the Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis.

If you're abroad and struggling to connect to your DAZN account, NordVPN can help you to stream from anywhere.

How to watch Porto vs Roma live streams in Australia

Stan Sport has the rights to the Europa League 2024/25 in Australia, including Porto vs Roma. Prices start from $15 per month for the Stan Sport add-on (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub).

Not at home in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to access Stan Sport from anywhere.

What time is Porto vs Roma? The Porto vs Roma live stream kicks off on Thursday, February 13 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

Can I watch Porto vs Roma for free? Unfortunately not, though viewers in Ukraine can watch Porto vs Roma from as little as 119 UAH via Megogo. There may also be a free trial of a Europa League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch Porto vs Roma on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Europa League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@EuropaLeague), Instagram (@EuropaLeague), TikTok (@EuropaLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).