How to watch Pacific Championships 2024: free live streams for rugby league tournament, fixtures

Watch 2024 Pacific Championships live streams for four straight weeks of rugby league, culminating in a quadruple-header of finals and promotion-relegation playoffs at Western Sydney Stadium. Below we have all the info on how to watch Pacific Championships rugby league from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

Comprising parallel men's and women's competitions, each split into two tiers – the upper-level Pacific Cup and lower-level Pacific Bowl – the rugby league Pacific Championships will determine the southern hemisphere pecking order.

The Kiwis hammered the Kangaroos to the tune of 30-0 in last year's men's final, and with Samoa currently in England, they're joined by Tonga in the men's Pacific Cup. The women’s Pacific Cup will be contested by Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Here's where to watch Pacific Championships live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options. Scroll to the bottom of the page for the full fixture schedule.

Key Dates Dates: Fri, Oct 18 - Sun, Nov 10

FREE Pacific Championships live stream broadcasters

You can watch every game of the 2024 Pacific Championships for FREE on Channel 9, 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service in Australia:

9Now – Australia

Use a VPN to watch Pacific Championships 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Pacific Championships live streams in the US

You can watch 2024 Pacific Championships live streams on Fox Soccer Plus in the US, with the channel set to show all 16 games of the tournament.

If you don't have a cable package with the channel, you can use Fubo or DirecTV to stream Fox Soccer Plus.

How to watch Pacific Championships live streams in the UK

Pacific Championships live streams are being carried by Sky Sports in the UK.

Packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

How to watch Pacific Championships live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, all 16 games of the 2024 Pacific Championships are available to watch free-to-air in Australia on Channel 9, 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service.

How to watch Pacific Championships live streams in the rest of the world

Watch NRL is showing the Pacific Championships in every country around the world, apart from Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Pacific Championships TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Fiji

Fiji TV has the rights to the Pacific Championships in Fiji.

Pacific Islands

Cook Islands TV is covering the Pacific Championships across Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

Can I watch the 2024 Pacific Championships for free? Yes! Viewers in Australia can watch the 2024 Pacific Championships for free, courtesy of free-to-air Channel 9 and 9Gem, with live streaming available via the 9Now streaming service. Aussies away from home can use a VPN to watch 9Now free from abroad.

When is the 2024 Pacific Championships? The 2024 Pacific Championships run from Friday, October 18 to Sunday, November 10.

Pacific Championships 2024 schedule

What is the Pacific Championships 2024 schedule? (All times ET) Friday, October 18

3.05am – Australia vs PNG (Women's Pacific Cup)

5.10am – Australia vs Tonga (Men's Pacific Cup) Saturday, October 19

2am – Tonga vs Samoa (Women's Pacific Bowl)

4.10am – Fiji vs PNG (Men's Pacific Bowl) Saturday, October 26

2am – Fiji vs Cook Islands (Women's Pacific Bowl)

4.10am – Fiji vs Cook Islands (Men's Pacific Bowl)

10.35pm – New Zealand vs Australia (Women's Pacific Cup) Sunday, October 27

1.05am – New Zealand vs Australia (Men's Pacific Cup) Saturday, November 2

1.35am – Women's Pacific Bowl FINAL

3.05am – New Zealand vs Tonga (Men's Pacific Cup)

10.35pm – PNG vs New Zealand (Women's Pacific Cup) Sunday, November 3

1am – PNG vs Cook Islands (Men's Pacific Bowl) Saturday, November 9

8.35pm – Women's Pacific Bowl PLAYOFF

10.50pm – Women's Pacific Cup FINAL Sunday, November 10

1.05am – Men's Pacific Bowl PLAYOFF

3.20am – Men's Pacific Cup FINAL

Can I watch Pacific Championships rugby league on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Pacific Championships on the official NRL social media channels on YouTube (@NRL) and Instagram (@NRL).