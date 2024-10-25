How to watch Generation Z online and for free – stream British apocalyptic comedy from anywhere

How to watch Generation Z online

Intergenerational warfare is given a fresh and meaty lease of life in Ben Wheatley’s six-part black comedy Generation Z. When a military convoy drops its toxic load outside a retirement home, its elderly inhabitants develop an insatiable appetite for young flesh. Here's where to watch Generation Z online for free – from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Sunday, October 27 at 9pm GMT TV Channel: Channel 4 Watch free: on Channel 4 (free with TV license) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

An allegory of Brexit and Covid, Generation Z sees the military collude with the government and media in an effort to cover the spill up, leaving Dambury's youth to fend for themselves.

As if survival wasn't difficult enough, schoolmates Charlie, Kelly, Steff and Finn are told in no uncertain terms that the unfolding apocalypse shouldn't distract from their A-Levels, and it falls on the gang to get to the heart of the mystery, while showing compassion to the geriatric horde that's hell-bent on destroying them.

Starring Anita Dobson and Robert Lindsay, read on as we explain how to watch Generation Z from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Generation Z for free? Yes. The six episodes of Generation Z will be available to stream on the free Channel 4 streaming service in the UK. Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch Generation Z on your usual streaming service from abroad.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Generation Z but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Generation Z from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can you watch Generation Z in the US?

At the time of writing, any plans to make Generation Z available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Generation Z on Channel 4 from abroad.

How to watch Generation Z for FREE in the UK

Generation Z premieres on Channel 4 at 9pm GMT on Sunday, October 27. Episodes air on Sundays and Mondays. They'll be available to stream on the FREE Channel 4 streaming service after broadcast. However, all six episodes are available right now on the premium Channel 4+ tier, which offers ad-free access to the platform's huge catalog of shows. It costs £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year after a 7-day free trial. Outside the UK? To access Channel 4 from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

Can you watch Generation Z in Canada?

As with the US, there's no word as to when or if Generation Z will air in Canada.

Can you watch Generation Z in Australia?

Any plans to make Generation Z available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Generation Z trailer

Generation Z | Extended Trailer | Channel 4 - YouTube Watch On

Generation Z cast

Sue Johnston as Cecily

Robert Lindsay as Morgan

Lewis Gribben as Steff

Paul Benthall as Frank

Anita Dobson as Janine

Jay Lycurgo as Charlie

Buket Komur as Kelly

Viola Prettejohn as Finn

Ava Hinds Jones as Billy

Johnny Vegas as Jason

Chris Reilly as Terry

Garrick Hagon as Gabe

Generation Z episode guide and schedule

Anybody with a Channel 4+ subscription can watch all six episodes of Generation Z right now. Otherwse, you'll need to wait to watch on the following dates:

Episode 1 – Sunday, October 27

– Sunday, October 27 Episode 2 – Monday, October 27

– Monday, October 27 Episode 3 – Sunday, November 3

– Sunday, November 3 Episode 4 – Monday, November 4

– Monday, November 4 Episode 5 – Sunday, November 10

– Sunday, November 10 Episode 6 – Monday, November 11