How to watch Generation Z online and for free – stream British apocalyptic comedy from anywhere

The old literally eat the young in this Brexit and Covid satire
How to watch Generation Z online
Intergenerational warfare is given a fresh and meaty lease of life in Ben Wheatley’s six-part black comedy Generation Z. When a military convoy drops its toxic load outside a retirement home, its elderly inhabitants develop an insatiable appetite for young flesh. Here's where to watch Generation Z online for free – from anywhere.
|Premiere: Sunday, October 27 at 9pm GMT
|TV Channel: Channel 4
|Watch free: on Channel 4 (free with TV license)
An allegory of Brexit and Covid, Generation Z sees the military collude with the government and media in an effort to cover the spill up, leaving Dambury's youth to fend for themselves.
As if survival wasn't difficult enough, schoolmates Charlie, Kelly, Steff and Finn are told in no uncertain terms that the unfolding apocalypse shouldn't distract from their A-Levels, and it falls on the gang to get to the heart of the mystery, while showing compassion to the geriatric horde that's hell-bent on destroying them.
Starring Anita Dobson and Robert Lindsay, read on as we explain how to watch Generation Z from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch Generation Z for free?
Yes. The six episodes of Generation Z will be available to stream on the free Channel 4 streaming service in the UK.
Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch Generation Z on your usual streaming service from abroad.
Can you watch Generation Z in the US?
At the time of writing, any plans to make Generation Z available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.
Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Generation Z on Channel 4 from abroad.
How to watch Generation Z for FREE in the UK
Generation Z premieres on Channel 4 at 9pm GMT on Sunday, October 27. Episodes air on Sundays and Mondays.
They'll be available to stream on the FREE Channel 4 streaming service after broadcast.
However, all six episodes are available right now on the premium Channel 4+ tier, which offers ad-free access to the platform's huge catalog of shows. It costs £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year after a 7-day free trial.
Outside the UK? To access Channel 4 from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.
Can you watch Generation Z in Canada?
As with the US, there's no word as to when or if Generation Z will air in Canada.
However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock Channel 4 and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.
Can you watch Generation Z in Australia?
Any plans to make Generation Z available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.
Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Generation Z on Channel 4 from abroad.
Generation Z trailer
Generation Z cast
- Sue Johnston as Cecily
- Robert Lindsay as Morgan
- Lewis Gribben as Steff
- Paul Benthall as Frank
- Anita Dobson as Janine
- Jay Lycurgo as Charlie
- Buket Komur as Kelly
- Viola Prettejohn as Finn
- Ava Hinds Jones as Billy
- Johnny Vegas as Jason
- Chris Reilly as Terry
- Garrick Hagon as Gabe
Generation Z episode guide and schedule
Anybody with a Channel 4+ subscription can watch all six episodes of Generation Z right now. Otherwse, you'll need to wait to watch on the following dates:
- Episode 1 – Sunday, October 27
- Episode 2 – Monday, October 27
- Episode 3 – Sunday, November 3
- Episode 4 – Monday, November 4
- Episode 5 – Sunday, November 10
- Episode 6 – Monday, November 11
Disclaimer
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.