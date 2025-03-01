Davis vs Roach live stream: how to watch boxing online today, cheapest PPV deals, start time, undercard

Gervonta Davis may be an unbeaten three-weight world champion but Tank is still awaiting his crossover moment. Whether he'll get that against Lamont Roach Jnr as he defends his WBA lightweight title is doubtful, but Davis vs Roach remains a must-watch PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with the champion a knockout artist seeking the biggest fights.

Davis has held a version of the world title since 2017 but it was his April 2023 seventh-round stoppage of Ryan Garcia at a catchweight that was arguably the biggest win of his 30-fight professional career. A savage body shot did the damage that day, proof of the 30-year-old Baltimore native's freakish power even at 135lbs – he has stopped all bar two of his 30 opponents. Yet to become the crossover star his undoubted talent demands, Tank needs to fight one of his division's greats, Shakur Stevenson or Vasiliy Lomachenko. Stevenson called out Davis after beating Yorkshire electrician Josh Padley last weekend – can the biggie finally get made?

Roach Jnr may start as a heavy underdog but the 29-year-old has plenty of motivation to cause what would be a Buster Douglas-esque all-timer of an upset. The WBA super-featherweight champion – he keeps that belt regardless of the outcome on Saturday by special dispensation – has rebuilt impressively after the sole loss of his career to Jamel Herring in November 2019 and is using the memory of cousin and former trainer Bernard "Boogaloo" Roach's 2017 passing to inspire victory over Davis. Determined and aggressive, if Roach Jnr can transfer his skills up at 135lbs then he'll make difficult if Davis commits the cardinal sin or looking too far forward.

Davis has been his usual confident self in fight week. “Roach is in for a rude awakening, for sure,” he has said, while staying respectful. “He’s trying to psyche himself up, but it comes down to skill. Whoever is the most skilled fighter will be the winner,”

Roach Jnr is also confident and won’t be lacking for effort. “The stakes are higher, but I just want to go hard, that’s about it,” Roach said. “I’ve trained to be in the best physical and mental shape I can possibly be in. This is everything for me, and becoming a two-division champion would be a dream come true.”

With two more world title fights on a stacked undercard, you won't to miss a second of the action. Here’s how to watch Davis vs Roach Jnr live streams online and from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch Davis vs Roach Jnr from abroad

If you're traveling abroad and can't access your usual streaming service, use a VPN. NordVPN is brilliant at unlocking geo-restricted streaming services... and you can save 70% right now!

If you love sports and TV, it could be a good long-term investment...

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocks every streaming service in our tests and is easy to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Davis vs Roach live streams in the US

The Davis vs Roach Jnr live stream is available on Amazon Prime PPV from 7pm ET in the US, with the ringwalks expected from 10pm ET.

You'll need to pay $79.99 to watch the fight, as well as signing up for an Amazon account (you don't need a Prime membership).

Another option is PPV.com, where the bout is also priced at $79.95.

Usually based in the US but traveling abroad right now? You'll need a VPN to access your usual subscription. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Davis vs Roach live streams in the UK

Davis vs Roach Jnr is also being shown online via Amazon Prime PPV in the UK. Ringwalks for the main event are scheduled to take place at 3am GMT.

You'll first need to sign up for a Prime account, with 30-day free trials available to new customers. After that, it's a £14.99 PPV to watch the fight.

Prime members can warm up for the showdown by watching Gloves Off – a free docuseries following the pair in the build to fight night.

Living in the UK but currently overseas? You should use a VPN to access your Prime account. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Davis vs Roach Jnr live streams in Canada

Amazon Prime has the rights to show Davis vs Roach Jnr in Canada as well. The card starts at 7pm ET, with the ringwalks taking place from 10pm ET.

Once you've logged into your normal Amazon account (no Prime membership required), you can pay the one-off fee of $79.95 to watch the fight.

Usually based in Canada but not home at the moment? You should use a VPN to watch the fight. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Davis vs Roach Jnr live streams in Australia

For a Davis vs Roach Jnr live stream in Australia, Kayo Sports has you sorted. Live coverage will begin at 11am AEDT, ahead of the ringwalks at 2pm.

To watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site Kayo Sports Main Event. It's a $69.95 PPV Down Under.

An Australian resident who's away for the fight? You should use a VPN to access your Kayo subscription. We recommend NordVPN.

Davis vs Roach Jnr tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Gervonta Davis Lamont Roach Jnr Nationality USA USA Age 30 29 Height 5' 5" 5' 7" Reach 67" 68" Fights 30 27 Record 30-0 (28 KOs) 25-1-1 (10 KOs)

When does Davis vs Roach Jnr start? The card begins on Saturday, March 1 at 7pm ET / 12am GMT (Sunday) / 11am AEDT (Sunday). The Tank Davis vs Roach Jnr ringwalks are expected at approximately 10pm ET / 3am GMT (Sunday) / 2pm AEDT (Sunday).

What is the cheapest Davis vs Roach Jnr PPV price? In the UK, the Davis vs Roach PPV price is just £14.99 (with Prime membership also required) - a fraction of the $79.95 fee that American boxing fans will pay. In Australia, the PPV price is AU$69.95. There are no free Davis vs Roach Jnr streams, which is to be expected

What is the full card for Davis vs Roach Jnr? Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach; Lightweight, for Davis' WBA lightweight title Jose Valenzuela vs Gary Antuanne Russell; Super lightweight, for Valenzuela's WBA super lightweight title Alberto Puello vs Sandor Martin; Super lightweight, for Puello's WBC super lightweight title Yoenis Tellez vs Julian Williams; Super welterweight Jarrett Hurd vs Johan Gonzalez; Middleweight Geo Lopez vs Grimardi Machuca; Super featherweight Cristian Cangelosi vs Jarrod Tennant; Super welterweight Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs Florent Dervis; Super welterweight David Whitmire vs Angel Munoz; Welterweight Alexis De la Cerda Landin vs Sharone Carter; Super bantamweight Nasheed H. Smith vs Tariq Green; Super middleweight Deric Davis vs Oscar Eduardo Gonzalez Jr; Lightweight