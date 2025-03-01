Davis vs Roach live stream: how to watch boxing online today, cheapest PPV deals, start time, undercard
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jnr is set to be a banger – here's our quick streaming guide
- Amazon US: $79.95 PPV | Amazon UK: £14.99 PPV
- Unblock your usual stream with NordVPN (Save 70%)
- Davis vs Roach: 10pm ET / 3am GMT
Gervonta Davis may be an unbeaten three-weight world champion but Tank is still awaiting his crossover moment. Whether he'll get that against Lamont Roach Jnr as he defends his WBA lightweight title is doubtful, but Davis vs Roach remains a must-watch PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with the champion a knockout artist seeking the biggest fights.
Davis has held a version of the world title since 2017 but it was his April 2023 seventh-round stoppage of Ryan Garcia at a catchweight that was arguably the biggest win of his 30-fight professional career. A savage body shot did the damage that day, proof of the 30-year-old Baltimore native's freakish power even at 135lbs – he has stopped all bar two of his 30 opponents. Yet to become the crossover star his undoubted talent demands, Tank needs to fight one of his division's greats, Shakur Stevenson or Vasiliy Lomachenko. Stevenson called out Davis after beating Yorkshire electrician Josh Padley last weekend – can the biggie finally get made?
Roach Jnr may start as a heavy underdog but the 29-year-old has plenty of motivation to cause what would be a Buster Douglas-esque all-timer of an upset. The WBA super-featherweight champion – he keeps that belt regardless of the outcome on Saturday by special dispensation – has rebuilt impressively after the sole loss of his career to Jamel Herring in November 2019 and is using the memory of cousin and former trainer Bernard "Boogaloo" Roach's 2017 passing to inspire victory over Davis. Determined and aggressive, if Roach Jnr can transfer his skills up at 135lbs then he'll make difficult if Davis commits the cardinal sin or looking too far forward.
Davis has been his usual confident self in fight week. “Roach is in for a rude awakening, for sure,” he has said, while staying respectful. “He’s trying to psyche himself up, but it comes down to skill. Whoever is the most skilled fighter will be the winner,”
Roach Jnr is also confident and won’t be lacking for effort. “The stakes are higher, but I just want to go hard, that’s about it,” Roach said. “I’ve trained to be in the best physical and mental shape I can possibly be in. This is everything for me, and becoming a two-division champion would be a dream come true.”
With two more world title fights on a stacked undercard, you won't to miss a second of the action. Here’s how to watch Davis vs Roach Jnr live streams online and from anywhere.
Use a VPN to watch Davis vs Roach Jnr from abroad
If you're traveling abroad and can't access your usual streaming service, use a VPN. NordVPN is brilliant at unlocking geo-restricted streaming services... and you can save 70% right now!
If you love sports and TV, it could be a good long-term investment...
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocks every streaming service in our tests and is easy to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Davis vs Roach live streams in the US
The Davis vs Roach Jnr live stream is available on Amazon Prime PPV from 7pm ET in the US, with the ringwalks expected from 10pm ET.
You'll need to pay $79.99 to watch the fight, as well as signing up for an Amazon account (you don't need a Prime membership).
Another option is PPV.com, where the bout is also priced at $79.95.
Usually based in the US but traveling abroad right now? You'll need a VPN to access your usual subscription. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch Davis vs Roach live streams in the UK
Davis vs Roach Jnr is also being shown online via Amazon Prime PPV in the UK. Ringwalks for the main event are scheduled to take place at 3am GMT.
You'll first need to sign up for a Prime account, with 30-day free trials available to new customers. After that, it's a £14.99 PPV to watch the fight.
Prime members can warm up for the showdown by watching Gloves Off – a free docuseries following the pair in the build to fight night.
Living in the UK but currently overseas? You should use a VPN to access your Prime account. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch Davis vs Roach Jnr live streams in Canada
Amazon Prime has the rights to show Davis vs Roach Jnr in Canada as well. The card starts at 7pm ET, with the ringwalks taking place from 10pm ET.
Once you've logged into your normal Amazon account (no Prime membership required), you can pay the one-off fee of $79.95 to watch the fight.
Usually based in Canada but not home at the moment? You should use a VPN to watch the fight. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch Davis vs Roach Jnr live streams in Australia
For a Davis vs Roach Jnr live stream in Australia, Kayo Sports has you sorted. Live coverage will begin at 11am AEDT, ahead of the ringwalks at 2pm.
To watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site Kayo Sports Main Event. It's a $69.95 PPV Down Under.
An Australian resident who's away for the fight? You should use a VPN to access your Kayo subscription. We recommend NordVPN.
Davis vs Roach Jnr tale of the tape
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Gervonta Davis
Lamont Roach Jnr
Nationality
USA
USA
Age
30
29
Height
5' 5"
5' 7"
Reach
67"
68"
Fights
30
27
Record
30-0 (28 KOs)
25-1-1 (10 KOs)
When does Davis vs Roach Jnr start?
The card begins on Saturday, March 1 at 7pm ET / 12am GMT (Sunday) / 11am AEDT (Sunday).
The Tank Davis vs Roach Jnr ringwalks are expected at approximately 10pm ET / 3am GMT (Sunday) / 2pm AEDT (Sunday).
What is the cheapest Davis vs Roach Jnr PPV price?
In the UK, the Davis vs Roach PPV price is just £14.99 (with Prime membership also required) - a fraction of the $79.95 fee that American boxing fans will pay. In Australia, the PPV price is AU$69.95. There are no free Davis vs Roach Jnr streams, which is to be expected
What is the full card for Davis vs Roach Jnr?
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach; Lightweight, for Davis' WBA lightweight title
Jose Valenzuela vs Gary Antuanne Russell; Super lightweight, for Valenzuela's WBA super lightweight title
Alberto Puello vs Sandor Martin; Super lightweight, for Puello's WBC super lightweight title
Yoenis Tellez vs Julian Williams; Super welterweight
Jarrett Hurd vs Johan Gonzalez; Middleweight
Geo Lopez vs Grimardi Machuca; Super featherweight
Cristian Cangelosi vs Jarrod Tennant; Super welterweight
Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs Florent Dervis; Super welterweight
David Whitmire vs Angel Munoz; Welterweight
Alexis De la Cerda Landin vs Sharone Carter; Super bantamweight
Nasheed H. Smith vs Tariq Green; Super middleweight
Deric Davis vs Oscar Eduardo Gonzalez Jr; Lightweight
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream 2025: How to watch cycling online from anywhere
How to watch Tokyo Marathon 2025: live streams for race, start time