How to watch Australia vs Argentina: live stream Rugby Championship 2023

Watch an Australia vs Argentina live stream

Looking for a free Australia vs Argentina live stream? The game is being shown free on 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to unblock 9Now when travelling away from Oz. In South Africa, the game is on SuperSport, and in New Zealand it's on Sky Sport. Rugby fans in the UK can watch Australia vs Argentina on Sky Sports, while those in the US can tune in on FloRugby. Full details on how to watch Australia vs Argentina just below.

Australia vs Argentina preview

Eddie Jones' welcoming party to the 2023 Rugby Championship was about as chastening as it gets, but his old mucker Michael Cheika could make things infinitely worse as Australia host Argentina at CommBank Stadium in Sydney.

The Wallabies and the Pumas each entered this tournament with enormous optimism only to have their lights pummelled out on opening weekend. With Australia set to face New Zealand next week and Argentina still waiting to take on South Africa, today's clash provides one final realistic hope of getting points on the board for both nations.

Australia resembled Jones' late-era England team last weekend – the relentless kicking getting fans on their backs and sloppy handling proving even more damaging. They conceded six tries and scored just two, and despite Quade Cooper's struggles, their coach has opted against parachuting in Carter Gordon who made a big impact from the bench. James Slipper will captain the side in the absence of Michael Hooper.

Cheika, who lost seven of seven meetings with Jones as Australia coach before finally getting one back in the unlikeliest of circumstances when he took the helm at Argentina, has brought former sevens player Rodrigo Isgro into the fold. That's one of four changes to the Pumas lineup, which needs to find a way to get the most out of Julian Montoya and Thomas Gallo.

This is a huge clash for both sides, and here's how to watch a free Australia vs Argentina live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Australia vs Argentina: live stream rugby for FREE

Rugby fans in Australia are among the luckiest in the world, as they can watch Wallabies vs Argentina, along with every other Aussie game, for FREE on Channel 9. Kick-off is set for 7.45pm AEST on Saturday evening. Viewers can also fire up a free Australia vs Argentina live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Australia vs Argentina on 9Now from abroad. Stan Sport, meanwhile, is live streaming every match of the Rugby Championship, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Australia vs Argentina from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more rugby-mad countries like South Africa, the UK, New Zealand and the US, just scroll down the page. Everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Australia vs Argentina.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch an Australia vs Argentina live stream from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Australia vs Argentina

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Australia vs Argentina: live stream rugby in the UK

Australia vs Argentina, along with every game of the 2023 Rugby Championship, is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Kick-off is set for 10.45am BST on Saturday morning. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Australia vs Argentina on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Australia vs Argentina: live stream rugby in the US without cable

Rugby fans in the US can watch Australia vs Argentina, as well as every other game of the 2023 Rugby Championship, on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby. You'll have to sacrifice plenty of sleep though, with kick-off set for 5.45am ET / 2.45am PT first thing on Saturday morning. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch Australia vs Argentina: live stream rugby in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch Australia vs Argentina, along with every 2023 Rugby Championship game, in New Zealand. Kick-off is scheduled for 9.45pm NZST on Saturday night. Sky Sport subscribers can also tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every fixture is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Australia vs Argentina in South Africa