Geelong vs Brisbane live stream: how to watch 2024 AFL Preliminary final anywhere

The Geelong vs Brisbane live stream is set to be a thrilling encounter as the Cats take on the Lions at the MCG for a place in the 2024 AFL Grand Final. Below we have all the information on how to watch Geelong vs Brisbane from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, streams and start times.

Trailing by 44 points in the third quarter against GWS Giants, Brisbane staged a miraculous comeback to win 105-100 and earn their place in the Preliminary Finals. The Lions now have the chance to reach a second consecutive Grand Final but will need their inconsistent forwards to deliver in front of goal—especially the ultra-talented Joe Daniher who on his day can dominate from the first whistle to the last.

Few would have predicted that Geelong would make it this far but they were sensational against Port Adelaide two weeks ago, securing a thumping 84-point victory in the Qualifying Final. Ruthless in front of goal, they will once again be looking to sharpshooters Jeremy Cameron, Tyson Stengle and Gryan Miers to fire them into the 2024 Grand Final. If they can also dominate the midfield, then the Cats will be tough to stop.

Here's where to watch a Geelong vs Brisbane live stream in the AFL Preliminary Final online and from anywhere.

Watch Geelong vs Brisbane live stream Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: September 21

Start time: 8.15am BST / 3.15pm ET / 5.15pm AEST Best streams Kayo Sports (Australia)

TNT / Discovery+ (UK)

Use a VPN to watch a Geelong vs Brisbane live stream

How to watch Geelong vs Brisbane live streams in the US

Fans in the U.S. can watch a Geelong vs Brisbane live stream on Fox Sports 2 and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS2 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports 2.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

FS2 is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirectTV Stream.

If you already use any of those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a Geelong vs Brisbane live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch Geelong vs Brisbane live streams in the UK

AFL fans in the UK can watch a Geelong vs Brisbane live stream through TNT Sports – the rebranded name of what was BT Sport.

You can get TNT Sports by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add it through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream the AFL Preliminary Final, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Geelong vs Brisbane live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch Geelong vs Brisbane live streams in Australia

AFL fans Down Under can watch a Geelong vs Brisbane live stream on Kayo Sports with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month. It also hosts plenty of cricket, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

You can also watch Geelong vs Brisbane for free on Channel 7 on TV but not on the 7Plus streaming service.

Not at home right now? Use a VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Geelong vs Brisbane live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch a Geelong vs Brisbane live stream in New Zealand. Sky Sport is a subscription service and offers a range of TV packages.

Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs from $29.99 per week.

Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Geelong vs Brisbane live streams in rest of the world

If there's no broadcaster in your region that bought the rights to air the Geelong vs Brisbane game, then you can always rely on the Watch AFL international streaming service.

The AUS$28 weekly subscription is the cheapest pass offered and will get you access to the Geelong vs Brisbane live stream.