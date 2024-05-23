EuroLeague Final Four 2024: how to watch basketball online, schedule, full guide

Comprising the semi-finals, third-place playoff and championship game, the EuroLeague Final Four is always a whirlwind, and it tips off with a pair of matchups between teams that know each other inside-out. Here's where to watch 2024 EuroLeague Final Four live streams online from anywhere.

First up at Berlin's Uber Arena is a clash between Panathinaikos and Fenerbahçe, whose head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius, point guard Nick Calathes and center Georgios Papagiannis are all former Shamrocks.

Both teams comfortably beat the other at home this season, while those who believe in omens will be interested to know that the Yellow Canaries went on to win their only EuroLeague title the one previous time these teams met in the postseason, seven years ago.

There'll then be a repeat of last season's sensational championship game, with Olympiacos out to give Real Madrid a taste of their own medicine. Sergio Llull won the game for Los Blancos with 3.1 seconds on the clock, and the matchup between the reigning champions' globetrotting offense and the Reds' top-ranked defense promises to be fascinating.

Read on as we explain how to watch EuroLeague Final Four live streams from anywhere. We’ve also listed the schedule further down the page.

Watch EuroLeague Final Four in the US without cable

Every EuroLeague Final Four game is being nationally televised on ESPN3 in the US, including the championship and third-place games. Covering all of your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. The best ways to watch EuroLeague Final Four without cable: Sling is a complete cable replacement service that carries ESPN3 on its Orange plan. It normally costs from $40 per month but if you're a new user you'll get a discount on your first month. Sling is also the streamer we recommend for the NBA playoffs. A costlier alternative is Fubo, which includes ESPN3 along with more than 150 other top channels. Its base-level Pro plan costs $79.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch the 2024 EuroLeague Final Four but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to live stream EuroLeague Final Four from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were right there in your living room.

Global EuroLeague Final Four 2024 live streams

How to watch EuroLeague Final Four in the UK

You'll need to sign up for EuroLeague TV to watch the EuroLeague Final Four in the UK. There's a dedicated Final Four pass, which costs £10.99 and offers much better value for money than the £5.99 day pass. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch EuroLeague basketball like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch EuroLeague Final Four in Canada

Anybody looking to watch the 2024 EuroLeague Final Four in Canada will need to subscribe to EuroLeague TV. The excellent-value Final Four pass will set you back CA$5.99, and let you watch every remaining game of the season. If you're out of the country, simply grab a VPN as described above, and you'll be able to watch EuroLeague basketball online as if you were right at home.

How to watch EuroLeague Final Four in Australia

No broadcasters have picked up the rights to EuroLeague 2024 in Australia, so fans will need EuroLeague TV in order to tune in. The Final Four pass costs AU$8.49, which gives you much more bang for your buck than the AU$4.99 day pass. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch EuroLeague Final Four in India

Basketball fans in India can watch the EuroLeague Final Four on FanCode. A single FanCode Match Pass costs just Rs 15, a month is Rs 199, and a whole year will set you back Rs 999, which also gets you access to Major League Baseball and the J League. Streaming is in HD via the FanCode app, which is available for iOS and Android, or you can access it on desktop or mobile web. Casting to a compatible TV or device is supported on all platforms. If you're currently out of India but want to watch a EuroLeague basketball live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

2024 EuroLeague Final Four schedule

(All times BST)

Friday, May 24

5pm – Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahçe

8pm – Real Madrid vs Olympiacos

Sunday, May 26

Third-place playoff

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME