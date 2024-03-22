Alabama vs Charleston live stream: watch the First Round at March Madness 2024

Alabama face off against Charleston in what promises to be a thriller in this First Round game at March Madness 2024 The match is at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington, and tips off on Friday, March 22. Below we have all the information you'll need on how to watch the Alabama vs Charleston live stream from anywhere.

Alabama vs Charleston TV and streaming info. Alabama vs Charleston is on TruTV in the US. Tip-off is 7.35pm ET / 11.35pm GMT on March 22.

Alabama’s season has been marked by high-scoring performances. Their explosive offense averages an impressive 90.8 points per game, making them one of the most potent units in the nation. Mark Sears, Aaron Estrada, Grant Nelson, and Rylan Griffen are key players in this offensive onslaught. Sears, in particular, with his 50.4% field goal accuracy, is a force to be reckoned with.

Charleston, the No. 13 seed, enter the matchup with a respectable 27-7 record. Their offensive output, averages 80.5 points per game. While they may not be favored, the Cougars have a history of causing upsets.

Watch Alabama vs Charleston live streams in the US

Alabama vs Charleston is on TruTV. If you don't already have TruTV with your cable package, here are your best options...

All men's March Madness games are shown on TruTV, TBS, TNT and CBS. The first three are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and are available on <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/hbo-max-price-free-trial-movies-the-snyder-cut-and-more-explained" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">Max as well as your regular cable TV package. Max currently includes the B/R Sports add-on for free which brings access to TruTV, TBS and TNT all for just $9.99 per month. <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling is another great option as it includes TruTV, TBS and TNT in its Blue plan. Prices start from $40/month and new users get <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">50% off their first month. <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo is another good service. The Pro Plan isn't cheap (currently $59.99/month) but it gets you well over 100 channels including TruTV, TBS, TNT and CBS. New users get <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">7-day free trial.

Watch an Alabama vs Charleston live stream worldwide

Sky Sports has the rights to March Madness 2024 in the UK but has not announced its schedule of matches yet. It doesn't appear that Sky will be broadcasting anything even close to all of the games but it's worth noting that Sky does have an NCAA basketball show at the same time as Alabama vs Charleston, so there's a good chance you'll see some action.

To watch March Madness 2024 in Canada it's TSN and Bell Media. TSN Plus gets you all of the First Four but the schedule is unconfirmed for the rest of the tournament with many games likely to appear on the TSN cable channels instead.

For Australian basketball fans Foxtel and Kayo are your go-to platforms for March Madness with games courtesy of ESPN. Kayo Sports starts at $25 per month with the benefit of a 7-day free trial.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Americans abroad can still watch every March Madness 2024 game from anywhere with a VPN and their usual US streaming service subscription. Full details on how just below.

Watch an Alabama vs Charleston live stream from anywhere

Geo-blocking makes it tricky to watch an Alabama vs Charleston live stream from anywhere when you're away from home but you can get round that problem with a VPN. A VPN can make it appear as if you're in any country you choose.

That means you can watch your free live stream from anywhere, and there's a great deal with one of the best VPNs just in time for March Madness...

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal includes an <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days