Prime Video movie of the day: Almost Famous is a gorgeous, heartwarming coming of age movie that really rocks

Movie of the day We cut through the bottomless list of streaming options and recommend something to watch. See all our Netflix movie of the day picks, or our Prime Video movie of the day choices.

If you're looking for a warts-and-all film that shows the seamy side of 70s rock culture – and there definitely was a side for which the word "seamy" isn't damning enough – this is not the movie for you. But if you want a bright and breezy coming of age tale set in rock's golden era, Almost Famous is a delight and the best use of Elton John's Tiny Dancer we've ever seen.

It's a slight tale: a young, starry eyed journalist gets to accompany rock gods on tour. But as LA Weekly wrote: "The film shimmers with the irresistible pleasures that define Hollywood at its best – it's polished like glass, funny, knowing and bright, and filled with characters whose lives are invariably sexier and more purposeful than our own."

With a cast featuring Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson and Patrick Fugit it's eminently watchable, and it features some really memorable scenes: you'll never hear the words "golden God" in the same way again.

Almost Famous (2000) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Rolling Stone knows a thing or two about rock. And in its review, Peter Travers said that "if you haven't already sold your soul to rock and roll, Almost Famous should seal the deal. It’s pure pleasure. Just don’t expect the dark side. Not since A Hard Day’s Night has a movie caught the thrumming exuberance of going where the music takes you."

The Hollywood Reporter loved one of the best Prime Video movies too. "It's a coming-of-age tale compressed into a few mad weeks. And [director Cameron] Crowe, the ex-journalist, captures the essence of good journalism – its watchfulness, persistence and that instinct for a good human story."

As for the Boston Globe, its review said that the film was "Hollywood filmmaking at its best, brimming over with feeling, texture, spirit, and several kinds of keenness that transmute experience into big pop myth".

I love the review by legendary and sadly missed critic Roger Ebert , who wrote: "Oh, what a lovely film. I was almost hugging myself while I watched it." And the Chicago Tribune was in agreement. "It rocks hard and sweetly, making that past live and sing for us. I loved this movie madly, and so will many of you."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors