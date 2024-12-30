5 of the best free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, and more this week (December 30)

It’s that weird limbo between Christmas and New Year where you’re eating leftovers and enjoying some time with family and friends. It’s also the perfect time to watch movies and there’s some wonderful offerings from the best free streaming services. In case you missed the key word there, they’re free, and we love a freebie at any time of year, but just after Christmas it feels like an extra present.

In this roundup, I’ve pulled together five of the best free movies to stream on the likes of Tubi, Pluto TV, and Kanopy this week – including a casino heist and a couple of sci-fi greats. You’ll have to be quick though as most of our movies leave at the end of 2024.

Drive (Pluto TV - leaving soon)

Drive - Movie Trailer (2011) HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: September 2011

RT score: 93%

Length: 100 minutes

Director: Nicholas Winding Refn

Main cast: Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Christina Hendricks

Ryan Gosling may have become more recently Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken, but he most certainly doesn't bring Kenergy to this performance as the steely and mysterious Driver. Working as a Hollywood stuntman, but moonlighting as a getaway driver, he finds himself in a lot of trouble with some pretty violent gangsters when a robbery goes incredibly wrong.

After growing closer to his neighbour, Irene (Carey Mulligan) when her husband, Standard (Oscar Isaac) comes back from prison, he agrees to help him with the heist. Ultimately, Driver finds himself embroiled in a criminal underworld that threatens to kill him, as well as Irene and her young son, Benicio. Though steely natured, he has a soft spot for the pair and vows to protect them. Its slow pace mixed with moments of brutal violence and the ambient music backdrop makes for a captivating watch.

Space Jam (Tubi - leaving soon)

Space Jam (1996) Official Trailer - Michael Jordan, Bill Murray Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: November 1996

RT score: 44%

Length: 88 minutes

Director: Joe Pytka

Main cast: Michael Jordan, Danny DeVito, Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle

When Space Jam landed back in 1996, it was unlike anything that had been experienced in cinema before. Basketball icon, Michael Jordan, is brought in by Looney Tunes characters to win a basketball match against aliens. Yes, you heard us right. We’re talking about the Michael Jordan dunking alongside Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. As the Monstars and Tune Squad battle it out, the characters need to win if they want to have their freedom. As a child of the 90s, Space Jam is an incredibly nostalgic watch.

While Space Jam: A New Legacy hoped to revive the iconic original, we said in our review that its “a bloated, overly long follow-up that fails to recapture the heart and spirit that made Space Jam a cult classic to many 90s kids.” Alas, Space Jam will always remain a cult classic no matter what comes after it, so if you’re looking for a fun and rather silly watch at this time of year, then this one’s for you.

Ocean’s Eleven (Pluto TV - leaving soon)

Release date: December 2001

RT score: 83%

Length: 116 minutes

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Main cast: George Clooney, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt

The A-list cast in Ocean’s Eleven is, quite simply, phenomenal – and the casino heist they pull off in the movie matches that energy. Danny Ocean (George Clooney) assembles a team of skilled degenerates to rob not only one casino in the famous Las Vegas strip, but three, at the same time. And Ocean recruits 10 other members to pull it off - targeting casino owner Terry Benedict (Andy García) to take $160 million from his empire. Though there’s a personal vendetta at play here too, as Ocean’s ex-wife, Tess (Julia Roberts), is Terry’s girlfriend.

Incredibly, given how busy actors schedules can get, Ocean’s Eleven reunited for two sequels; Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, which are both on Pluto TV. Though you’ll have to be quick as they’ll be leaving the platform in a matter of days.

Minority Report (Pluto TV - leaving soon)

Minority Report (2002) Official Trailer #1 - Tom Cruise Sci-Fi Action Movie - YouTube Watch On

Release date: June 2002

RT score: 89%

Length: 145 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Main cast: Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Max von Sydow

In 2002, director Steven Spielberg brought to life famed sci-fi writer, Phillip K. Dick’s novella. Minority Report imagines a future where crimes can be predicted, before they even happen, thanks to the help of three psychics called ‘precogs’. Precime is a government department in 2054 that arrests the criminals, although they’re caught before they strictly achieve such a status. At the head of Precrime stands John Anderton (Tom Cruise), a believer in the system and executor of the law. That is until he becomes a target of Precrime and must live as a fugitive whilst trying to prove his innocence.

It’s an incredibly complex plot that twists and turns throughout. As well as being a thought-provoking watch, it’ll also excite with plenty of action. It excelled at box office when it was released, and it still stands fast as a solid sci-fi watch today. We can’t quite see a precrime-filled future only 20 years away, but when you consider it was written in 1956, it’s unbelievably forward-thinking.

Ex Machina (Kanopy)

Ex Machina Official Teaser Trailer #1 (2015) - Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: April 2015

RT score: 92%

Length: 1110 minutes

Director: Alex Garland

Main cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac

Ex Machina is one of the best sci-fi movies and on Kanopy, the streaming service for public and academic libraries, you can watch it for free. Caleb (Domhnall Glesson) is awarded an invite to his boss, Nathan’s (Oscar Isaac) home. Little does he know that he’s about to become embroiled in a strange scientific experiment assessing the artificial intelligence of a female robot, Ava (Alicia Vikander).

As the three live within Nathan’s compound, Caleb connects with Ava in a way he didn’t know was possible. But, the unpredictability of AI and the themes of humanity and consciousness turn this movie into a thriller real fast. It marks Alex Garland’s directorial debut, following his writing of The Beach and later developing movies, 28 Days Later, Sunshine, and Never Let Me Go. It’s a truly excellent watch that’ll unnerve you and perplex you, just the way sci-fi should.