Brits planning to embrace wearable tech

A whopping 16 million Brits are planning to buy wearable tech when it hits the mainstream, with 8 million people in the UK already using it, according to the latest research.

A piece of research by the University of London and Rackspace discovered that many of us are ready to embrace wearable tech as we move into an era of Google Glass, smartwatches and the flourishing world of fitness wristbands.

Interestingly, of the 8 million people estimated to already have some form of wearable tech believe that the tech has made their lives better - although they obviously paid for it so are probably likely to say that even if it doesn't.

