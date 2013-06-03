Sky Go scores sports highlights, but Android users remain in pits

Sky's popular Sky Go service is adding sports highlights to its sturdy offering, allowing you to catch up on things like British Lions tries, wickets from the forthcoming Ashes series and the Monaco Grand Prix.

As ever, Android owners cannot use the service yet and have to wait (im)patiently while iOS users soak up all the new stuff. But it's better than nobody getting it, we suppose.

The Sky Sports highlights are available in the On Demand section of Sky Go, and if you are a Sky Go Extra subscriber you can also download them to your Apple device.

