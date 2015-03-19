Gucci coup: Will.i.am's back with more wearable insanity

It seems Will.i.am didn't get the hint when we scored his Puls wearable "smart cuff" with a 2 out of 5 star review.

Our verdict on his first wearable was "The Puls needs a complete makeover to survive the wearable world" but it seems he has gone back to his futuristic drawing board for attempt two.

Today the ex-Black Eyed Pea has revealed a new partnership with Gucci Timepieces to create a "smartband" that won't need to connect up to a smartphone, much like the Puls.

The new smartband will have the ability to make and receive calls, send and receive texts or emails, control maps, track fitness and give you calendar notifications.

Boom Boom No

It'll also hold music on board and come with a "sophisticated personal assistant" in the same vein as Siri and Cortana.

The personal assistant will be activated by voice command but the company has yet to reveal how advanced the technology will be.

It took Microsoft and Apple years to build their personal assistants, it can't be done overnight.

Will.i.am said "From the very start, I coined the term 'fashionology,' a merging of the worlds of fashion and technology, which is exactly what this collaboration with Gucci represents."

It seems Will has no intention of letting up on his goal of creating the worst wearable technology available.

There are no details of pricing or a launch window – we've got our fingers crossed it'll be a long way off in the future so we can fully recover from having to use the Puls.

Via Vogue