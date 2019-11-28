Walmart's Black Friday 2019 sale is live: here are the 10 best deals

The Walmart Black Friday sale of 2019 is officially live with hundreds of doorbuster deals that you can shop right now. You can find record-low prices on a number of best-selling items which include TVs, laptops, smartwatches, appliances, tablets, gaming consoles, and so much more.



To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the very best Walmart Black Friday deals below that we think are worthy of your time. The standout price cuts include a Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $278, $80 off the all-new Apple iPad, the Apple Watch 3 down to a record-low price of $199, and the Apple AirPods on sale for $129. You'll also find huge discounts on the best-selling Instant Pot and vacuums from top brands like Dyson and Roomba.



These incredible deals will go fast, so you'll need to take advantage of these limited-time promotions while you can. If you want to see even more bargains, you can check out our Walmart Black Friday deals page that we'll be continuously updating leading up to Cyber Monday.

The best Walmart Black Friday deals:

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 $129 at Walmart

Always a best-selling item, the latest model Apple AirPods are on sale at the record-low price of $129 at Walmart. Apple's truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case and provide up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB: $329 $249 Walmart

The all-new Apple iPad gets an $80 price cut during Black Friday. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 10.2-inch tablet which features 32GB of storage and provides 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday shoppers can save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

View Deal

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $549.99 $278 at Walmart

Get the feature-rich Samsung 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for during Black Friday for $278 at Walmart. That's a $270 discount and the lowest price we've found for Ultra HD smart TV.



View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $279 $179 at Walmart

The powerful Dyson V7 gets a $100 price cut at Walmart. The cord-free vacuum features a V7 motorhead to deep clean carpets and hard floors and includes a convenient hand-held vac.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle | $424.96 $299 at Walmart

This Black Friday deal will go fast! You can get the Nintendo Switch console and a full game download of the popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game on sale for $299 at Walmart.

View Deal

Google Home Mini: $49 $19 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini is on sale for $19 at Walmart. A great stocking stuffer gift idea, for just $19 the compact smart speaker can check the news, answer questions, play music, and more completely hands-free.

View Deal

HP Pavilion Horizon Blue R5 Laptop: $599 $399 at Walmart

The powerful HP Pavilion gets a temporary $200 price cut at Walmart. The 15.6-inch laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, advanced graphics and includes 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $197 at Walmart

Always a best-seller during Black Friday, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $197. That's a $130+ discount and the lowest price we've found for the Alexa-enabled robot vacuum.

View Deal

Black Friday deals around the web

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.



Shop more fantastic offers with our roundup of the best Walmart Black Friday deals that are happening now.