This 2.65-liter Zotac workstations pack 6-core CPU and Nvidia Quadro GPU

Zotac has introduced its new Zbox Q-series ultra-compact form-factor (UCFF) workstation that is based on Intel’s 10thGeneration six-core processor as well as Nvidia’s Quadro RTX graphics card.

The system targets professionals who need ISV-certified Nvidia drivers in a desktop PC package.

Zotac’s Zbox QCM7T3000 system comes in a 2.65-liter chassis that packs Intel’s Core i7-10750H (6C/12T, 2.60GHz/5.0GHz, 12MB cache, 45W TDP) CPU coupled with Nvidia’s Quadro RTX 3000 (TU106, 1920 CUDA cores, 80W TDP) graphics processor with 6GB of GDDR6 memory that can drive four 4K displays using two DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 outputs.

(Image credit: Zotac)

Zbox QCM7T3000

The miniature Zbox Q-series workstation supports up to 64GB of DDR4-2933 memory using two SO-DIMM modules, an M.2-2280 slot for PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD or Intel Optane Memory caching SSD, and a 2.5-inch SATA drive.

Being a workstation, the Zbox QCM7T3000 system boasts with rich connectivity that includes Killer’s AX1650 Wi-Fi 6 adapter, a 2.5GbE port (enabled by the Killer E3000), a GbE connector, four USB Type-A 3.0 ports on the back, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports on the front (Type-A and Type-C), audio connectors, and a microSD card slot.

Zotac will start sales of the Zbox QCM7T3000 in late August at an MSRP of £1625 inc VAT in the UK. The system’s MSRP for the US is unknown, but it is reasonable to expect the unit to be priced between $1700 and $1800.

(Image credit: Zotac)

One of the questions that arises when we talk about a workstation with Nvidia’s Quadro graphics is usage of Intel’s Core, but not Intel’s Xeon processor with ECC memory support.

In a conversation with a source familiar with Zotac’s product planning, I was once told that the company can indeed offer Intel Xeon-based systems, but only to customers willing to pay a hefty premium for the CPU and ordering workstations in quantity.

Intel’s Core i7-10750H features a recommended customer price of $395, whereas a comparable Xeon models, the E-2186M (6C/12T, 2.90GHz/4.80GHz, 12MB cache, 45W) and the E-2176M (6C/12T, 2.70GHz/4.40GHz, 12MB cache, 45W), are priced at $623 and $450, respectively. Keeping in mind that far not everyone would opt for ECC with 64GB of memory, the choice of Intel’s Core instead of Xeon seems quite reasonable.

(Image credit: Zotac)

Source: Zotac