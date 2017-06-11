The OnePlus 2 isn't getting Android 7.0 Nougat after all

Picking up any Android handset that's not or has long been a risky choice as far as relying on future updates go, and now OnePlus has confirmed that its handset won't be getting the bump to Android 7.0 Nougat.
The writing has been on the wall for a while now, although OnePlus did initially promise that Nougat would be coming to the 2015 flagship. The news was confirmed by the company .
"Customer service has been telling customers this for a little while," OnePlus representatives told Android Authority, adding that "we're happy about what we’re doing with software". Android O will be coming to the and , the company also confirmed.
Where's my update?
Part of the reason behind OnePlus walking back on promises of a Nougat update seems to be the tumultuous time the firm has been having with its software department in general: the same year the OnePlus 2 launched, ties , leading to OnePlus developing its own, in-house version of Android.
The long-anticipated Nougat update for the OnePlus 2 would appear to be one of the casualties of that break-up, though with OnePlus now firmly committed to its own OxygenOS, the update process for should run more smoothly.
It's a reminder that you can't always be from the manufacturers using Android, even when they promise certain upgrades are on the way. Google is on the case, and is for its partners to push out new versions of its mobile OS.