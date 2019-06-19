The first smartphone with a 64MP camera could come from Xiaomi

Xiaomi isn't a high-end (in terms of price) smartphone maker, but its got a knack for firsts – the Xiaomi Mi 9 was the first handset in the world released with the Snapdragon 855 chipset, and now it looks like a future Xiaomi device could be the first phone with a 64MP camera.

That's according to a line of code in the camera app of the developer kit for the upcoming MIUI 10, discovered by XDA Developers – MIUI is Xiaomi's user interface (UI) which it lays over the top of Android.

The code has multiple lines that make reference to 64MP photography, and it looks like the lines are for a watermark that would be laid over pictures taken by a phone.

We have reason to believe this code references a future smartphone's camera, because Samsung recently announced a 64MP sensor for smartphones, which tops the 48MP seen on several current handsets, including the Xiaomi Mi 9.

It looks like a future Xiaomi device could use the 64MP sensor, and at the moment we don't know of any other phones that will.

There have been rumors that the Samsung Galaxy A70 S could use the sensor, but we've heard that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will not have a 64MP camera, so it's not clear when we'll see Samsung's sensor on its own phones. We've also not heard of any other smartphone manufacturers considering 64MP cameras yet.

That said, we don't know when Xiaomi will use this tech either – presumably it will at some point, as megapixel counts creep ever higher, but whether the Xiaomi Mi 10 will come with a 64MP snapper, or we'll be waiting a lot longer, remains to be seen.