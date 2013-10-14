Sky and BT halt hostilities to reach Sky Movies deal

In case you haven't been following the tit-for-tat drama, it's fair to say BT and Sky haven't been getting along too well lately. However that hasn't stopped the pair reaching a deal to bring Sky Movies to BT customers.

The television and internet rivals have reached a multi-year agreement that will see 11 Sky Movies channels become available to those subscribers with BT Vision+ and YouView set-top boxes.

From October 26th users will have access to Sky Movies Premiere, Sky Movies Showcase, Sky Movies Greats, Sky Movies Disney, Sky Movies Family, Sky Movies Action & Adventure, Sky Movies Comedy, Sky Movies Crime & Thriller, Sky Movies Drama & Romance, Sky Movies Sci Fi & Horror and Sky Movies Select.

That'll mean a host of brand new movie releases will be available to BT customers months before they hit traditional streaming services. We're talking the likes of Django Unchained, Life of Pi, Argo, Les Mis and others coming in November alone.

BT TV director Alex Green said: "We are delighted to have reached this agreement with Sky to enable our TV customers to enjoy Sky Movies and its superb offering of films for every taste, including the latest blockbusters. We believe this gives a tremendous boost to our BT TV film offering."

The deal is a slight turn-up given the hostilities related to the arrival of BT Sport to challenge Sky's supremacy for screening Premier League football.

Sky refused to showcase adverts for BT's new channels - which will screen 38 live games throughout this season. The companies also embarked on a price war, with BT offering its channels free to its broadband subscribers.

