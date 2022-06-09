Stormgate is the new real-time strategy from former Starcraft devs

Audio player loading…

Stormgate, the new real-time strategy game from Frost Giant Studios was revealed with a world premiere at the Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase.

We already knew Frost Giant Studios, which is made up of former Starcraft 2, Diablo 4 and Warcraft 3 developers, was working on a "great RTS" game but, until now, we didn't know the name or what to expect from the studio's first project.

The world premiere cinematic trailer for Stormgate set the scene pretty well, showing an archaeologist finding a shield in a dungeon-like setting before being set upon by a demon-like creature. Fortunately, before harm is done, she is rescued by someone in a mech suit who goes toe-to-toe with the demon before flying our dear archaeologist to safety. Check out the trailer below:

Following the trailer, Frost Giant Studios CEO (and former production director and lead producer on for StarCraft 2) Tim Morten explained a bit about the game.

According to Morten, stormgates themselves are "portals that open during massive solar storms and unleash infernal hosts on future earth". While exact details on how this will play out in a real-time strategy weren't shared, Morten did reveal the game is built in Unreal Engine 5 and its first two factions: the Human Resistance and Infernal Hosts. We don't know a whole lot about these factions right now, but we do know that the archaeologist in the cinematic was part of the Human Resistance while the demon was (you guessed it) one of the Infernal Hosts. No word on our mech savior though.

In addition, Morten revealed that Stormgate will have a variety of modes including campaign co-op, three-player open-ended co-op, 3v3 competitive multiplayer and a 1v1 competitive mode.

What's more, while Stormgate will be free-to-play, Merton emphasized that it would not be pay-to-win nor will it include NFTS.

A Stormgate beta is will be available in 2023 but a full release date was not revealed during the showcase.