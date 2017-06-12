Store every Xbox One X game you'll ever own on Seagate's 8TB Game Drive Hub

Microsoft's all-new Xbox One X console may look exciting, with its powerhouse guts and penchant for visually-stonking 4K games, but those title will come at a price – storage space.

Enter Seagate, with its new Game Drive Hub. A hard drive tailored to the Xbox console family, it's offering a whopping 8TB of storage space with which to store all your games on.

Not much smaller than an Xbox One S, it also features two front-facing USB ports, letting you daisy-chain charge controllers, or plug other devices in for juicing, too.

USB usability

Making use of USB 3.0 speeds, you should be able to comfortably run a game off the drive without any performance stutters.

It's a well-timed release. Not only will the increasing number of 4K titles push game install sizes higher, but the launch of the Xbox Game Pass all-you-can-eat subscription download service will really chew into the built-in storage of the Xbox consoles.

Plug and play, it's a convenient way to up the storage capabilities of the machine. Available starting this month, it'll set you back $199.99, or around £160 / AU$265.