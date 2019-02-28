Shenmue 3: release date, trailers and news

It's been 18 years since the release of Shenmue 2, and, for a long time, it looked like we would never see another installation in the action-adventure series. But, thanks to unrelenting fans, the persistence of director Yu Suzuki, and a successful Kickstarter, we're finally seeing Shenmue 3 release in 2019 (apparently).

Continuing on from its predecessor, Shenmue 3 will continue the story of teenage martial artist Ryo Hazuki as he searches for his father's murderer in 1980's China.

So, without further ado, here's everything we know about Shenmue 3 so far.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The third instalment in the Shenmue action-adventure series

The third instalment in the Shenmue action-adventure series What can I play it on? PS4 and PC

PS4 and PC When can I play it? August 27, 2019

Shenmue 3 trailers

The Prophecy trailer

The most recent Shenmue 3 trailer gave us a closer look at the game's story and finally revealed an ambitious release date of August 27, 2019.

Take a look:

Teaser trailer

The first teaser trailer for Shenmue 3 showed us small slice of an in-development build of the game, and gave us a sneak peek at the new look of the main characters, new characters, as well as the re-imagined Shenmue world.

Check it out below:

Shenmue 3 news

Delays

Originally, we were due to get our hands on Shenmue 3 in December 2017 but, unsurprisingly, the release date was delayed into 2018. Publisher Deep Silver then announced the release window was once again being pushed back to 2019. It was finally revealed in August, 2018 that Shenmue 3 will release on August 27, 2019. Better late than never, right?

Mini games and QTE will return

It looks like mini games will be making a return – while new games will be added. A poll on the Shenmue 3 Kickstarter suggested the YS Net was trying to survey which were the favorites among fans. If you're a Lucky Hit fan then you'll be pleased to know that it seems to be returning – and apparently you can win special prizes from playing it and other mini games.

In addition, Suzuki has confirmed quick time events will also be returning, so get your reflexes ready.

Image credit: YS Net

Open-world

Speaking to GamesRadar, Suzuki said: “I decided to go all-in with making the world-building distinctive. There are a lot of open-world games out there, but I don’t believe many, if any, are quite like Shenmue.”