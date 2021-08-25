Saints Row reboot is out next year, and it looks just as bonkers as you'd hope

A Saints Row reboot is coming out next year, February 25, 2022 to be exact, and it's a complete reimaging of the first game that came out on the Xbox 360 in 2006.

The game was announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and received a fancy CGI trailer showing as well as sneak peak of the game in action.

In typical Saints Row fashion, it looks it will keep the game's brand of off-the-wall mayhem that we've come to expect, but isn't quite as wacky as Saints Row: The Third.

Interestingly, even though developer Volition confirmed the next entry in the Saints Row franchise is a reboot, it seems to use that term very loosely.

The game won't be set in Stilwater, like the original, but instead takes place in an entirely new location.

Saints Row will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 25, 2022.

