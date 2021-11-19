Rockstar apologizes for botched GTA trilogy and makes old versions available

Rockstar Games has officially apologized for the sorry state of its Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition and made older versions of the game available again.

The company posted a statement on its site on November 19 to "provide an update regarding the unexpected technical issues that came to light as part of the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition."

"Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games," the statement read.

"The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect."

As a result, Rockstar will be returning the classic PC versions of the three games to the Rockstar Store in the near future.

"We will be adding the classic PC versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas back to the Rockstar Store shortly as a bundle," the company stated. "Additionally, everyone who has purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC from the Rockstar Store through June 30, 2022, will receive these classic versions in their Rockstar Games Launcher library at no additional cost. We will update everyone as soon as these are back in the Rockstar Store."

"Once again, we'd like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we work through these updates to ensure these games meet everyone's justifiably high standards."

The company also called on fans to stop harassing the developers of the GTA Trilogy remaster online: "it pains us to mention that we are hearing reports of members of the development teams being harassed on social media. We would kindly ask our community to please maintain a respectful and civil discourse around this release as we work through these issues."

This story is developing...