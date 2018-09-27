Red Dead Redemption 2 needs an absurd 100GB-plus install

Red Dead Redemption 2 is going to be one of the biggest games of 2018 – not only in terms of gaming culture significance and popularity but, as it turns out, in download size, too.

A recently unveiled picture of the PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 Pro bundle unveiled the final download size of the game file and, according to small text on the back of the box, it requires 105GB of hard drive space to install.

According to a list of the 15 biggest PS4 Games put together by GamesRadar, that makes Red Dead Redemption 2 the biggest game to ever hit the console.

While more than 100GB is a certainly a tall order for some folks still rocking subpar connection speeds, considering how detailed the game’s world is that download size would make a lot of sense.

The game's promotional material that reveals its download size.

It's a big world out there

Why is Red Dead Redemption 2 going to chew through hard drives like a strip of beef jerky? It's all in the details.

In our hands-on first look of Red Dead Redemption 2 we got to see the massive overworld map and marvel at Rockstar’s attention to small details – like, among other things, facial hair that grows over time and horse … anatomy that changes based on the weather.

While these details will undoubtedly be appreciated by the fans, the hard drive requirement might be a tough pill to swallow, especially for folks with slower internet connections and limited hard drive space.

Welcome to the next generation of gaming, for better or worse.