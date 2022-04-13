Razer partners with Lambda on gorgeous new Linux laptop - but it's probably not for you

Audio player loading…

Razer has unveiled a rather eye-catching new Linux laptop as it looks to stamp its mark in sectors beyond PC gaming .

The new Tensorbook is the product of a collaboration with a company called Lambda, which specializes in workstations , servers and cloud services for machine learning.

The notebook is tuned specifically for scientific workloads, and has been billed by the two companies as the “world’s most powerful deep learning laptop”.

Razer x Lamba Tensorbook

All models of the Tensorbook come equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, 2TB SSD and 64GB RAM, as well as a 15.6-inch 1440p display.

As for I-O, the mobile workstation features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 connector, a 3.5mm jack and an SD card reader.

According to Lamda, this configuration offers AI model training performance up to 4x faster than Apple’s already impressive M1 Max, and up to 10x the performance of Google Cloud instances. The company didn’t offer a comparison with the M1 Ultra.

However, the laptop’s key differentiator is the level of software support. Lambda says the Tensorbook comes with all the necessary drivers and tools (including PyTorch, TensorFlow, Keras and more) to streamline the development and testing process, straight out of the box.

As you might expect, the Tensorbook doesn’t come cheap. Although the hardware is identical across all SKUs, pricing varies quite significantly in line with the software provided and length of warranty.

At $3,499.99, the cheapest model comes with Ubuntu 20.04, the Lamba software package and a one-year warranty. For an extra $500, customers can double the length of the warranty, and for an additional $1,500, the top-tier SKU comes with a three-year warranty and both Ubuntu and Windows pre-installed.