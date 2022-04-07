Dynabook launches new Portégé business laptop in a very surprising color scheme

Audio player loading…

Dynabook has unveiled the latest business laptop (opens in new tab) in its Portégé (opens in new tab) line which features an all aluminum chassis and comes in a Dark Tech Blue finish.

The 14-inch Portégé X40-K is powered by the latest 12th generation Intel Core processors and runs Windows 11 Pro (opens in new tab) to meet the demands of today’s hybrid work (opens in new tab) environments.

Dynabook’s latest business laptop also features a host of connectivity options including not one but two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, additional USB-A3.2 ports, Ethernet and a Micro SD card slot so that users are able to remain connected to all of the devices they need to display, charge and transfer data from the device simultaneously.

The Portégé X40-K comes equipped with the latest Intel AX211 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (opens in new tab) technology for fast download and upload speeds alongside Bluetooth 5.2 to easily connect wireless devices like headsets for conference calls (opens in new tab). The device can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR4 3200 MHz memory configurable in two SO-DIMM slots for excellent Intel Iris Xe graphics performance which can be further boosted with SSD options up to 1TB.

Dynabook Portégé X40-K

Even with workers returning to the office, a great deal of business is still done using video conferencing software (opens in new tab) which is why Dynabook has added all-new AI (opens in new tab) audio and an HD camera to the Portégé X40-K. Meanwhile, the AI Realtek audio provides noise reduction that mutest specific background noises and the AI camera assists in lighting correction and face framing.

Security was also a priority when designing the Portégé X40-K and the new business laptop delivers on Microsoft's Secured-core (opens in new tab) device requirements. The device runs Dynabook’s in-house BIOS and is paired with face and fingerprint authentication and TPM 2.0 (opens in new tab) to deliver strong protection against all manner of attacks.

The Dynabook Portégé X40-K is ultra slim and easy to hold at just 17.9mm thick and 1.49kg in weight but it’s also resilient as the device has undergone rigorous MIL STD 810H testing. If anything should happen though, the device comes with Dynabook’s Reliability Guarantee which provides customers with a free repair and a full refund if it should break within the one-year warranty period.

President of Dynabook Europe, Damian Jaume explained in a press release (opens in new tab) how the latest device in its X Series range is ideal for mobile workers, saying:

“The latest addition to Dynabook’s premium X Series range of devices demonstrates our continued promise to strive for the very best in mobile computing. The new Portégé X40-K brings enhanced connectivity, performance and collaboration features together within a sleek aluminium chassis, delivering the perfect toolkit for workers no matter their location.”