World's slimmest smartphone will arrive in UK mid-November

There's a new player claiming the title of 'world's slimmest smartphone' with the Kazam Tornado 348 tearing into view.

At just 5.15mm thin the Tornado 348 is a seriously svelte piece of kit, especially when you compare it to the 6.9mm iPhone 6, 7.3mm Sony Xperia Z3 and portly-by-comparison 8.1mm Samsung Galaxy S5.

At £249 you'd be forgiven for thinking the Tornado 348 is just a slimmed down budget blower, but in fact you'll find an 1.7GHz octa-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front snapper and Android 4.4.2 KitKat all tucked inside that slender shell.

The 4.8-inch display has a 1280 x 720 resolution, which is to be expected at this price point, while the 16GB of internal storage is not complemented by a microSD slot.

You look familiar

Things become a little more interesting when you take a look at the design, with the handset looking suspiciously similar in places to the iPhone 6 and Xperia Z3.

Kazam's hardly the first manufacturer to ape designs of the competition, but we can't see how comparisons won't be drawn between the Tornado and its flagship rivals.

The Tornado 348 release date is set for mid-November in the UK, and keep an eye out for our hands on review which will be coming soon.