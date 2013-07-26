Video: Apple should drop the iPhone

The Apple iPhone. A product synonymous with the advent of the smartphone and largely credited for shaping the current crop of mobile devices - but is it time for a change?

Back in 2007, the iPhone brand wooed fans with its simplistic concept (who puts the description of the product in the brand name anyway?), but the novelty is wearing thin.

Perhaps Apple is alienating those who are not hardened fans, the people who are put off by the iPhone brand no matter what the handset actually offers.

So could a new name reignite interest by those turned off by the iPhone and open up a whole new market to Apple? Let's find out.

More QuickRadar

Has the mere suggestion of Apple dropping the iPhone brand got your blood boiling? Then get ready to pop with more QuickRadar videos.