The next generation of Nokia Lumia handsets may boast Canon camera tech

Microsoft and Canon now have an accord

Microsoft and Canon have announced a broad cross-licensing agreement which, potentially, could see Canon's optics, lens and image processing technology find a way into future Nokia Lumia smartphones.

The pact, announced earlier this week, allows the companies free access to each other's patent portfolios, including "certain digital imaging and mobile consumer products."

Nokia mobile phones and then smartphones have long been renowned for their advanced imaging technology, such as the 41-megapixel Pureview devices like the Nokia Lumia 1020.

The addition of Canon tech could give Microsoft an imaging advantage over Apple and Android manufacturers like Samsung and HTC moving forward.

Possibilities

Traditionally Nokia had deployed Carl Zeiss lenses on its high-end smartphones, while pioneering its own market-leading sensors, such as the DSLR-sized one within the Pureview range.

Nokia has also pushed out some fine imaging software in recent years, with its ever improving Nokia Camera app leading the way.

Meanwhile, Microsoft may be envisioning the Canon partnership as a means of enhancing the Kinect sensor while, for Canon, could a Windows-powered digital camera be in the way?

Via Photography Blog