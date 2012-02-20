Sky Go for Android launched

Sky Go has launched on Android, with a selection of the most popular handsets finally getting Sky's popular on-demand and live streaming service.

As an added bonus, Sky has also announced that it will now also be streaming three more entertainment channels on the Sky Go service; Sky 1, Sky Arts 1 and Sky Living.

Sky Go has been a massive hit on iOS devices such as the iPad and iPhone, but the clamour for an Android version has been present from its launch.

Size an issue

Sky has finally solved the problem of adapting the app for multiple screen sizes within Android and users on the major handsets can now access a number of live channels, including Sky Atlantic,the Sky Sports Channels, ESPN, Sky News and the Sky Movies channels.

The Formula One channel will arrive on devices in March.

Holly Knill, Head of Sky Go, comments: "We're extremely happy to announce the roll out of Sky Go on selected Android handsets today and the arrival of the Sky Entertainment channels to mobile devices.

"We are always working to ensure that Sky customers have more ways to watch content they love, whether it's the big Premiership game, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Modern Family or Ruth Jones' Stella, and this is exactly what this enhanced version of Sky Go delivers."

Sky Go for Android is now available on Android Market for a "selection of the popular handsets including HTC Desire S and Samsung Galaxy S2, covering the majority of Android users".