Google confirms Gemini Live's next big AI upgrade will be widely available on Android – with one catch

Google confirms more Android devices will get this AI upgrade

Real-time camera and screen access is being added to Gemini Live

We've previously seen the tech demoed with Project Astra

Last year we got a tantalising preview of Project Astra, Google's next-gen, multi-modal AI upgrade that interprets the world through your phone's camera. Now it seems the upgrade will be appearing on more Android phones than originally thought.

According to a Google support article (via 9to5Google), the ability to share your camera or screen with Gemini Live inside the Gemini app – so key aspects of the Project Astra update – is going to be available on "any Android device with Gemini Advanced".

There had been rumors that this enhanced functionality was going to be exclusive to Gemini running on flagship Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices, but it appears that won't be the case. The catch is, you'll need to pay $19.99 / £18.99 / AU$32.99 a month for Gemini Advanced.

The features are actually in the process of rolling out now, as we reported last week, but Google advises that "these features are being released gradually, so they might not be available to you just yet". So far we haven't seen them pop up on the phones of the TechRadar team.

Gemini Live meets Project Astra

Thanks for the comments -- we see (and share) the excitement around this feature and are working hard to make it available to more people! The ability to share your camera or screen in Gemini Live conversations will continue to roll out and we'll provide updates on this page as…March 30, 2025

There are so many modes and sub-modes in Google's Gemini AI chatbot that you'd be forgiven for being a little confused about what each one does. Gemini Live is the more natural, conversational chat mode on mobile that lets you interrupt it, while speaking in a more human-like way compared to the standard Gemini voice mode.

The upgrade on the way now will give Gemini Live access to your camera feed and phone screen, so you can ask it about anything you're looking at in the real world or on your mobile device. The early demos look promising, with Gemini identifying objects, remembering locations, and even solving math problems.

Gemini can already analyze images and screenshots you give to it, and identify what's in them, but the upgrade will make all of this a real-time experience you can call on as you make your way around the world.

You can access the core Gemini Live features – minus the new Project Astra upgrades – with or without a Gemini Advanced subscription. In the Gemini app for Android or iOS, tap the sound wave icon on the far right, next to the text input box.