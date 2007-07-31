iPhone now speaks foreign languages!

The Apple iPhone can now translate phrases and speak in several foreign languages, thanks to a new talking translator application from lastminute.com .

The lastminute.com Talking iPhone Translator is a free service providing travellers with text and audio translations from French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and German (with a Greek translation version to follow shortly). Users can select a phrase and the application will display a written translation as well as provide a spoken translation recorded by a native speaker. Users can choose to let the iPhone do the talking for them, or use the correct pronunciation to help them communicate with locals.

Lastminute.com released a series of six Talking Mobile Phone Phrase Books for Nokia and Sony Ericsson phones in May this year, and now software developer Coolgorilla has created an iPhone version combining these into an all-in-one application.

IPhone users can download the application directly now for free from Coolgorilla.com .