Nokia opens flagship store on Regent Street

Nokia today opened the doors to its new flagship store in London’s Regent Street for the first time.

Just across the road from that other temple of tech consumerism, the Apple Store, Nokia Regent Street is designed to ‘set the benchmark in technology retailing practice’. The complete portfolio of Nokia’s latest communication devices and services is on display, with hubs for specific interest areas such as gaming, multimedia and business.

Spare £100 grand?

At the bottom of the store - which at lunchtime today was as busy as the rest of the West End - there’s a tucked-away lounge dedicated to the high-end Vertu family of handcrafted products. With a security guard constantly watching over you, you’re allowed to watch (but not touch) the coveted handsets, which can cost up to £100,000 depending on how you customise them.

The Nokia store, located at 240 Regent Street, is open until 8pm on weekdays and 6pm on weekends. It’s the eighth flagship store to be launched globally. Another London branch is to be opened at Heathrow Terminal 5 in March.