New HTC One smart cover purportedly leaked, but this story is full of holes

A new press image showing the forthcoming HTC One sequel has surfaced, showing a neat new smart case that displays information through perforations in the surface.

The case appears to be covered with small holes, allowing users to see the time, weather conditions and almost certainly other notifications, without opening the cover or waking the device.

The photo comes courtesy of @evleaks (who else?), who tweeted it alongside the caption" "Holes. Time. Colours."

The case makes the device look a little like an LED scoreboard, roadsign or, as The Verge points out, a modern interpretation of Hasbro's Lite Brite toy!

In recent times there have been plenty of smart cases showing vital info through cut out sections, but this would represent a welcome new approach from the Taiwanese firm.

Pure Android coming too

As well as the image, @evleaks also informed users to expect a Google Play Edition of the device, running pure Android, rather than HTC's like-it-or-loathe it Sense UI.

HTC plans to officially announce the phone on March 25 at a media event although, thanks to innumerable leaks, it looks like there'll be little left to announce.